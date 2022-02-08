HORNELL — Emily Costello (six rebounds, three steals) and Marley Adams scored 12 points each in a loss for the Wellsville (13-3) girls basketball team, which was unable to keep up with Hornell Tuesday night.
Hornell won, 60-45, in a non-league game. Kaylee Coleman (three assists), Makenna Dunbar and Jaelynn Mess grabbed seven rebounds each.
For Hornell (11-4), Lillian Hoyt had 14 points, Madelyn Moore added 12 points and Jane Spitulnick had 10 points. The Red Raiders avenged a 60-35 loss from earlier in the season.
“To be honest, Hornell is a good team and we gave them too many opportunities on live ball turnovers,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “Our half-court defense was good and I thought when we were able to run our offense we were fine. But we fed right into them with those turnovers.
“It’s good for us, going into sectionals and the teams that are in our bracket, that’s what we’re going to see. As long as we learn from it, it’s a good game to have.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Andover/Whitesville 73, Cuba-Rushford 23ANDOVER — Vanessa Hall led Andover/Whitesville (13-3) with 33 points and Maria Riloba added 18 points.
Serena Ainsworth added 12 points and Rachel Jackson had 10 points for A/W.
Taylor Searle led Cuba-Rushford (6-10) with 11 points.
IAC
New Life Christian 37, Park School 32
ALLEGANY — New Life Christian held on to first place in the IAC, improving to 3-0 in the conference (7-4 overall) as Marceline scored 12 points with four steals.
Brightleen Ngunyi grabbed 13 rebounds for New Life, which held off Park in the fourth quarter, taking a 26-25 lead into the last frame.
“The girls were able to make enough plays down the stretch to pull off a win,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said. “It was a very competitive game.”
Kayla Johnson scored 19 points for Park.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 27, Archbishop Walsh 25
HINSDALE — Jaylee Jimerson scored 14 points, leading Hinsdale (1-13) to its first victory of the season, avenging a season-opening loss to Archbishop Walsh.
Bobbi Kirkwood and Noella Policastro scored eight points each for Walsh (1-10). The Eagles led 14-4 after the first quarter, but were held to just 10 points the rest of the night.
Lima Christian 59, Scio/Friendship 49
LIMA — Neveah Ross scored 28 points for Scio/Friendship, but Lima Christian held on for the win.
Kadence Donohue added 13 points for S/F (6-10).
Alyssa Marsh had a game-high 31 points for Lima Christian, while Lily Herring added 14 points.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 36, Bolivar Richburg 21
BOLIVAR — Mary Hamer powered Genesee Valley/Belfast (13-3) to its 10th consecutive victory, scoring 18 points.
Kaylie Giardini had 14 points, making a pair of 3-pointers, for Bolivar-Richburg (3-13).