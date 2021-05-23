ROCHESTER — For the first time this year, it was given a test from a Class A opponent.
And still, the Wellsville softball team came away with a familiar result.
After walking the first two batters of the game, Makenzie Cowburn locked in, striking out six while allowing just four hits and no earned runs over six innings, and Maddie Spicer continued to swing a hot bat in leading the Lions to a 20-2 triumph over Our Lady of Mercy on Saturday.
It was the 10th time this year (in 13 wins) that Wellsville won by 14 runs or more.
Spicer finished 3-for-5 with three RBI while Lauren Cicirello went 4-for-5, including a long single that hit the top of the fence and came back into play, and two RBI for the Lions (13-1). Carley Young and Marley Adams (2 RBI) both added two hits while Brazen Beckwith notched a pair of doubles and three RBI.
“There’s no letup in our lineup,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “We scored 20 runs and our Nos. 2 and 3 hitters had zero hits. And we’ve faced pitchers who throw strikes. It’s not like it’s been a walkfest for us. We’re swinging the bats and getting nice, solid hits, and that’s the neat thing about it. We’re earning our runs.”
Marissa Ordway tossed the final inning to close out the win.
“(Our Lady) has good players, we just made some good plays on defense,” Burke added. “Maddie Spicer made three backhanded plays where she threw across the diamond for the out. Lauren made two really nice stabs at balls at first base.”
CCAA I WEST
Allegany-Limestone 13, Jamestown 4
ALLEGANY — Tenley Hemphill went 2-for-2 with a home run and Kourtney Magara struck out 11 while scattering just five hits and three walks to key Allegany-Limestone.
Kelsey Shea and Devin Ralston both added two hits, including a triple, for the Gators, who held a 10-0 lead through four innings, highlighted by a five-run second.
A-L snapped a four-game losing streak while moving to 2-4.
CCAA I EAST
Portville 10, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Mia Hlasnick piled up four hits, including two doubles, and had an RBI to spark Portville to its first win.
Mia Welty, Faith Capito and Felecia Capito all added two hits for the Panthers (1-1), who outhit the Timberwolves, 13-4. Brooke DeYoe and Mallory Welty combined to allow just four hits while striking out five and walking four.
Maegan Ellis had three hits while Caitlin O’Neill had the other hit for Cattaraugus-LV (2-2).
Ellicottville 8, North Collins 5
ELLICOTTVILLE — Courtney Sexton fanned nine while scattering six hits and two walks to key Ellicottville to its third-straight win.
Allison Rowland and Jenna Hadley each went 2-for-4, posting a triple and double, respectively, while Lindsey Swalcy also went 2-for-4 for the Eagles (3-1), who outhit North Collins, 11-6.
For NC, Haley Jasinski finished 3-for-4 with a double.
LATE FRIDAY
CCAA I WEST
Fredonia 9, Olean 1
FREDONIA — Marissa Cash (6 strikeouts) surrendered just four hits and had no walks as Fredonia handed Olean its first loss of the year.
Lila Cameron, Jaelyn Davis and Kyleigh Waterman all had two hits for the Hillbillies, who took control with a three-run first inning and slammed the door shut with a six-run fourth. Makenna Pancio had two hits, including a double, while Chrissy Martin and Olivia Kratts (double) added the other two hits for Olean (2-1).
“We just did not hit the ball tonight,” OHS coach Steve Anastasia said. “Fredonia is a good team and they are very well-coached. They beat us in every phase of the game tonight.”
Kylee Anastasia and Emma Edwards combined to strike out seven while allowing 12 hits with three walks for the Huskies.
BASEBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 8, Wellsville 7
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville held leads of 3-0 and 6-4 (in the seventh), but Canandaigua rallied with a four-run seventh inning.
Sam Bement hit a three-run home run while Braden Pawlicki tripled and drove in a pair of runs and Christopher Moroz added two hits for the Braves. After going from up 6-4 to down 8-6 in their final at-bats, Wellsville managed a run, but ultimately had its comeback attempt thwarted.
Brayden Delahunt went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI while Cooper Brockway doubled and Cody Costello had a hit, RBI and run scored for Wellsville (5-3), who lost to Cananandaigua for the second time this year.
Both teams had seven hits and were hampered by errors, as the Braves had five and the Lions four.