ADDISON — A week earlier, the Wellsville softball team had sailed past Addison, 10-1.
On Sunday, it won the first game of a doubleheader with the Knights in similar fashion, taking it 14-0. Ultimately, however, even after a pair of convincing triumphs, it had to settle for a two-game split.
Makenzie Cowburn continued a dominant season, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning while leading the Lions to a win in the opener, but Addison bounced back with a 6-5 triumph in the nightcap of a non-league twinbill.
Wellsville still won two of three games on the weekend to move to 10-1 on the year.
Cowburn fanned 14 and walked none while Marley Adams and Maddie Spicer each had four hits, including two doubles, and an RBI in Game 1. Lauren Cicirello and Marissa Ordway both had three hits and two RBI while Mallory Sibble and Emma Dunaway each went 2-for-5 with two runs scored for the Lions.
In Game 2, Bella Benjamin hit a three-run home run to stake Addison to an early 3-0 and the Knights took a 5-0 lead into the fifth and a 6-3 advantage into the seventh before handing Wellsville its first loss. The Lions plated two runs in their final at-bats, but had their comeback foiled when the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
Bregan Jones (2 strikeouts) earned the win for Addison while Ordway finished with eight strikeouts and two walks over five innings for Wellsville.
“We’ve got a great group and we’re playing well,” Lions coach Matt Burke said. “One game doesn’t change the season we’ve had so far. We’re looking forward to coming out and starting over (on Monday).”
Of Cowburn (7-0), who has struck out 96 allowed just two earned runs in 46 2/3 innings this spring, Burke added, “Makenzie continues to be dominant in the pitching circle and comes ready to compete every time out.”
SATURDAYNON-LEAGUEWellsville 16, Ellicottville, 6 inn.ELLICOTTVILLE — Makenzie Cowburn struck out 10, walked none and scattered four hits to guide Wellsville.
Maddie Spicer went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Marissa Ordway drove in three runs and each hit their first-career home run for the Lions.
Mallory Sibble went 3-for-5, Emma Dunaway was 3-for-4 while Matti Burke (2 RBIs), Lauren Cicirello (2 RBIs) and Carley Young (3 RBIs) all added two hits for Wellsville.
Allison Rowland doubled while Courtney Sexton had a hit and run scored for Ellicottville (0-1).
LATE FRIDAYBOLIVAR-RICHBURG TOURNAMENTB-R 15, Canisteo-Greenwood 0B-R 18, Allegany-Limestone 3BOLIVAR — Jessica Majot and Malayna Ayers used both their bats and pitch arms to guide B-R to a title in its own tournament.
Majot struck out nine and allowed no walks in a two-hit shutout while also going 2-for-5 with a solo home run to key the Wolverines in their opener. McKinlee Harris, Jianna Nix and Raina Bowen each had two hits for B-R, which broke open a scoreless game with a six-run third inning.
Ayers fanned 10 and scattered four hits and a walk while finishing 2-for-5 with two RBIs to guide B-R in the championship contest. Harris and Paityn Johnson each added two hits for the Wolverines.
Ayers was named tournament MVP while Majot, Madigan Harris and McKinless Harris were also selected to the all-tournament team.