HONEOYE FALLS — To the average on-looker, there may currently be something of a cyclical difference between the Class B1 and B2 teams in Section 5 softball.
After all, a year ago, B2 titleist Wellsville cruised past Waterloo in the state qualifier, winning 18-0 in five innings. This spring, in the same game, the Lions also had little issue, dispatching Batavia, 15-0, in six frames.
But to Wellsville coach Matt Burke, that disparity also has plenty to do with another key factor: His Lions are good. Really good.
Makenzie Cowburn tossed five innings as part of a one-hit shutout as Wellsville slammed the door early on Batavia in Tuesday’s Section 5 Class B state qualifier at Honeoye Falls-Lima to ensure a return trip to the Far West Regional.
Cowburn fanned 10 while Makenna Dunbar came on to strike out the side in the sixth.
To Burke, whose team edged Bath-Haverling, 3-2, on a last-inning walkoff for the B2 championship on Saturday, this wasn’t about what B1 champ Batavia did or didn’t have, this was about his team’s razor-sharp mentality coming in.
“We were focused today,” he said matter-of-factly. “We threw strikes and we hit strikes. We were focused.”
Cowburn also had another big day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Lindsay Stuck totaled three hits and four RBI, Averee Palmatier had two hits, including a double, and four RBI and Natalie Adams and Sawyer Burke both chipped in two hits for the now-21-1 powerhouse Lions.
Wellsville, now the three-time defending Class B2 champion, wasted no time setting the tone, plating five runs in the first and seven in the second. Its reward is a second-straight appearance in the Far West Regional, where it will look to avenge last year’s 5-0 loss to Depew and reach the New York State Final Four for the first time in Burke’s nine-year tenure.
The Lions will take on Section 6 Class B champion Iroquois in the Far West Regional on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Webster-Schroeder. Iroquois (B1, 14-7) topped Fredonia 9-4 in the Section 6 qualifier on Tuesday.
“Any time you can advance to the Far West Regional, it gives you a sense of accomplishment, but that’s not gonna limit what we want to get accomplished,” Burke said.
Of his team’s added motivation to win this year’s regional contest after falling short last year, he added: “We played a very difficult schedule to prepare ourselves for this game. We earned the right to get back to this game and now we need to come out and play hard.”
Batavia finished the season 16-7.