HONEOYE FALLS — Makenzie Cowburn struck out 12 batters as the Wellsville softball team ran away with an 18-0, five-inning victory over Waterloo in the Section 5 Class B state qualifier on Tuesday at Honeoye Falls-Lima.
Its second-straight sectional title already in hand, Wellsville now advances to Saturday’s Far West Regional, set for 2:30 p.m. at Grand Island against the Section 6 champion.
Cowburn allowed just two hits and didn’t issue a walk in the shutout.
After edging out Bath-Haverling 2-1 to claim the B1 sectional championship on Saturday, Wellsville (20-3) left little doubt in its follow-up performance. The Lions had four different players record multiple hits and multiple RBI on Tuesday, led by Makenna Dunbar, who hit 3-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBI.
Meanwhile Emma Dunaway hit 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, Lindsay Stuck went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Brazen Beckwith went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
“We came out and swung the bats very well and Makenzie was dominant tonight and we played excellent defense,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “You put those three things together and it’s a recipe for success.”
The Lions await the winner of Wednesday’s Section 6 crossover game between Depew and Fredonia.
Class B2 champion Waterloo finished its season at 16-8.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C STATE QUALIFIER
Bolivar-Richburg 7, Oakfield-Alabama 4
FILLMORE — On Saturday, the Bolivar-Richburg softball team needed a late comeback to down Lyndonville for the sectional title.
Three days later, no such rally was needed.
The Wolverines, much as they did in their playoff opener against Harley-Allendale-Columbia, set the tone from the get-go. And now, they’re one step closer to Friday night’s Far West Regional.
Jessica Majot, whose shutdown pitching has been a key component to B-R’s playoff run, was again a catalyst with the bat, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, and the C3 champion Wolverines took a 3-0 first-inning lead en route to a 7-4 triumph over C2 titleist Oakfield-Alabama in Tuesday’s Class C play-in round.
Their reward? A next-day turnaround and a date with awaiting C1 winner Avon (18-1) in today’s Class C state qualifier.
“We got off to a really slow start Saturday, so it was really nice to jump out early today,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell said. “Multiple girls contributed tonight. It was an all-around team effort and it’s really awesome to see, especially this late in the season.”
O-A managed to tie it with a three-run third, but B-R responded with another three runs in the bottom half to again take control and tacked on another insurance run in the fifth. O-A scored one run in the seventh, but could get no closer.
After tossing the first three games of the poseason and pitching on Saturday, Majot turned the ball over to Malayna Ayers, with whom she shared duties for much of the regular season. And Ayers, too, was solid, allowing four runs — though just two were earned — on seven hits while fanning five and issuing just one walk.
Madigan Harris was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored while Haley Mascho doubled and drove in a run for the Wolverines, now a glittering 21-1 on the year. Ayers had a hit and an RBI, leadoff hitter McKinlee Harris scored twice and Majot added a run scored.
B-R was hampered a bit by four errors, but shook those off enough to remain in it. It outhit the Hornets, 9-7.
Caitlin Ryan had two hits for Oakfield-Alabama, which finished the year 14-5.