HENRIETTA — After storming back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to upset Livonia in the Section 5 girls’ basketball semifinals, the Wellsville Lions were in familiar territory Friday night in the finals.
Trailing No. 1 seed Midlakes by 10 in the fourth, the Lions mounted a comeback, but fell short in the end, 51-41 in the finals.
Midlakes, the Class B2 champions, will face Class B1 champions Waterloo, the No, 1 team in the state in Class B on Monday in the state qualifiers.
Seniors Jaylynn Mess and Emily Costello hit 3-pointers to cut the lead to a one possession game, but Midlakes hit 12-of-15 free throws in the final quarter.
“That’s what we’ve done all season long, they were balanced and everyone contributed,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said of the comeback. “Midlakes was good, they were physical and tough and played good defense. We had a slow start in the first quarter and they made some transition buckets. That and their free throw shooting was the difference.
“We gave it everything we had and it was a battle to the end. I told the seniors ... I can’t even begin to say what they have done for our program. Everything they have done for this team and program,” Alvord continued. “I know it hurts right now, but they should be pleased with what they have done for this program for three and four years, and for Marley Adams, five years.
Costello and freshman Makenna Dunbar led Wellsville (17-5) with 11 points each and both made the Section 5 all-tournament team.
“Wellsville is very balanced and they never quit, you saw that in the Livonia game when they were down 15,” said Midlakes coach Nate Ruch. “That was a great comeback they had against Livonia. They have two great players (Emily Costello and Marley Adams) who can shoot from outside and get in the lane. We had to force them outside.”
Midlakes (18-5) does not have a senior on the roster. Kate Mahoney, Callie Walter and Grace Murphy each had 10 points for Midlakes.