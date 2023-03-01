WAYLAND — After losing two regular season meetings in its longstanding rivalry with Hornell, the Wellsville boys basketball team got the ultimate revenge.
The Lions knocked off their top-seeded rivals in a Section 5 Class B2 semifinal Wednesday night at Wayland-Cohocton. Tied 20-20 after a tense first half, the Lions outscored the Red Raiders 31-26 in the second half to claim some bragging rights and earn a return to the sectional final with a 51-46 win.
Logan Dunbar’s 19 points led the way for the No. 4 Lions (13-9). Cody Costello added eight points.
Gennaro Picco led No. 1 Hornell (17-5) with 11 points.
“No team I would rather have a game with and no team feels better to beat,” first-year Wellsville coach Tom Halladay said of the Hornell rivalry. “Not everyone gets a rivalry like this. Some (other teams) say they’re rivals but it's one-sided; some are just irrelevant.
“But it's rivalries like this one that make sports so much fun. And I'm glad kids from both sides get to experience it.”
The defending B2 champion Lions will play No. 3 LeRoy (13-9) in the championship game Saturday morning (11 a.m.) at Blue Cross Arena.
AT WAYLAND
Wellsville (51)
Costello 3 0-0 8, Riley 1 2-3 4, Vogel 3 1-2 7, Dunbar 8 2-3 19, Cowburn 2 1-2 7, Howard 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 6-10 51.
Hornell (46)
G. Picco 4 2-4 11, P. Picco 4 0-0 8, Evingham 1 0-0 3, Rose 2 4-6 9, Argentieri 3 1-5 7, Miller 2 0-0 6, McInerney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 5-16 46.
Wellsville;8;20;35;51
Hornell;10;20;32;46
Three-point goals: Wellsville 5 (Costello 2, Cowburn 2, Dunbar); Hornell 5 (Miller 2, G. Picco, P. Picco). Total fouls: Wellsville 16, Hornell 15. Fouled out: G. Picco (H).