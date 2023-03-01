WAYLAND — After losing two regular season meetings in its longstanding rivalry with Hornell, the Wellsville boys basketball team got the ultimate revenge.

The Lions knocked off their top-seeded rivals in a Section 5 Class B2 semifinal Wednesday night at Wayland-Cohocton. Tied 20-20 after a tense first half, the Lions outscored the Red Raiders 31-26 in the second half to claim some bragging rights and earn a return to the sectional final with a 51-46 win.

