WELLSVILLE — The third stop of the 54th Penn-York Junior Golf season will be at Wellsville Country Club on Monday July 17.

A number of junior golfers will qualify for free entry to the 87th SWNY-NWPA Men's Amateur, from Aug. 2-6, based on the lowest averages using golfers’ best four out of five rounds. The golfer with the lowest average will earn the John Forrest Most Outstanding Golfer award.

Tee times for Penn-York’s Week 3 are listed below:

DIV. I BOYS (18 holes)

8:30 a.m.: R. Lechner, E. Bailey, J. Franz

8:38: K. Padlo, E. Wilbur, C. Hannon

8:46: K. Asti, A. Nedzinski, A. Powell

8:54: Z. Perkins, H. Brairton, C. Nuttle

9:02: T. Swiech, E. Gustafson, V. Lenze

9:10: C. Miller, S. Saulter, L. Howard

9:16: Z. Carll, R. Striech

9:24: Starters Time

DIV. II BOYS (18 holes)

9:32: C. Davis, O. Wright, L. Nedzinski

9:40: M. Beaver, H. Johnson, J. Morrison

9:48: C. Carls, T. Reese, N. Beaver

9:56: J. Mest, A. Bohdanowycyz, J. Day, C. Bartman

10:04: Jonah Glass, Erza Busch, Jacob Glass

10:12: Starters Time

 

DIV. III BOYS (9 holes)

10:20: T. Urban, L. McArdle, K. Casey

10:28: B. Porter, C. Kahm, C. Lineman

10:36: N. Perkins, K. Riekofsky, G. Busch

10:44: D. Myers, D. DiCerbo, B. Hartle

10:52: R. Callen, E. Myers, J. LaCroix

11:00: C. Kosinski, D. Martin, G. Busch, N. Conti

DIV. I GIRLS (9 holes)

11:20: R. Thompson, R. Lineman

11:28: S. Bartman, S. Krise

11:36: M. Parks, A. Morrison, S. Benjamin

DIV. III GIRLS (9 holes)

11:44: B. Johnsen, E. Militello, E. Brushingham, A. Henzel

DIV. IV BOYS/GIRLS

(Modified Tees, 9 Holes, 10th tee)

8:30: K. Smith, C. Crabtree, H. Honeck

8:39: C. Lundgren, Andrew Wade, K. Beaver

8:48: L. Vecchio, J. McDow, G. Blocher

8:57: E. Johnson, C. Jackson, Aaron Wade

9:05: G. Beaver, G. Sciara, M. LaCroix

9:13: A. Rupp, L. Lyons

9:21: L. DiCerbo, G. Wilson, B. Myers

9:29: A. Sikora, J. Lyons

