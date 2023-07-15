WELLSVILLE — The third stop of the 54th Penn-York Junior Golf season will be at Wellsville Country Club on Monday July 17.
A number of junior golfers will qualify for free entry to the 87th SWNY-NWPA Men's Amateur, from Aug. 2-6, based on the lowest averages using golfers’ best four out of five rounds. The golfer with the lowest average will earn the John Forrest Most Outstanding Golfer award.
Tee times for Penn-York’s Week 3 are listed below:
DIV. I BOYS (18 holes)
8:30 a.m.: R. Lechner, E. Bailey, J. Franz
8:38: K. Padlo, E. Wilbur, C. Hannon
8:46: K. Asti, A. Nedzinski, A. Powell
8:54: Z. Perkins, H. Brairton, C. Nuttle
9:02: T. Swiech, E. Gustafson, V. Lenze
9:10: C. Miller, S. Saulter, L. Howard
9:16: Z. Carll, R. Striech
9:24: Starters Time
DIV. II BOYS (18 holes)
9:32: C. Davis, O. Wright, L. Nedzinski
9:40: M. Beaver, H. Johnson, J. Morrison
9:48: C. Carls, T. Reese, N. Beaver
9:56: J. Mest, A. Bohdanowycyz, J. Day, C. Bartman
10:04: Jonah Glass, Erza Busch, Jacob Glass
10:12: Starters Time
DIV. III BOYS (9 holes)
10:20: T. Urban, L. McArdle, K. Casey
10:28: B. Porter, C. Kahm, C. Lineman
10:36: N. Perkins, K. Riekofsky, G. Busch
10:44: D. Myers, D. DiCerbo, B. Hartle
10:52: R. Callen, E. Myers, J. LaCroix
11:00: C. Kosinski, D. Martin, G. Busch, N. Conti
DIV. I GIRLS (9 holes)
11:20: R. Thompson, R. Lineman
11:28: S. Bartman, S. Krise
11:36: M. Parks, A. Morrison, S. Benjamin
DIV. III GIRLS (9 holes)
11:44: B. Johnsen, E. Militello, E. Brushingham, A. Henzel
DIV. IV BOYS/GIRLS
(Modified Tees, 9 Holes, 10th tee)
8:30: K. Smith, C. Crabtree, H. Honeck
8:39: C. Lundgren, Andrew Wade, K. Beaver
8:48: L. Vecchio, J. McDow, G. Blocher
8:57: E. Johnson, C. Jackson, Aaron Wade
9:05: G. Beaver, G. Sciara, M. LaCroix
9:13: A. Rupp, L. Lyons
9:21: L. DiCerbo, G. Wilson, B. Myers
9:29: A. Sikora, J. Lyons