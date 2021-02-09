WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville boys basketball team, to be sure, was happy to be playing again. It also had the distinction of being one of first Big 30 teams to take the floor since winter high school sports in New York were first greenlit earlier this month.
The only downside was that it didn’t go quite as the Lions expected.
In its first action in over 11 months, Wellsville fell into an early eight-point hole and never fully recovered in falling to Hornell, 50-40, in a non-league game Monday night.
Jackson White led a trio of double-digit scorers with 14 points for the Red Raiders, who jumped out to a 15-7 first-half lead, pushed it 12 (34-22) at the break and maintained a slight cushion from there. Gennaro Picco added 13 points while A.J. Hoyt notched 12, including four 3-pointers.
Hornell held a decided advantage in the latter category, making seven 3s to Wellsville’s two.
“Tough first game,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “They were certainly more comfortable on the court than we were at the start. We turned the ball over nine times in the first quarter and dug a hole we couldn’t get out of. I was happy with our effort and we played pretty much an even game after that.”
Aiden Hart had 20 of the 40 points for the Lions.
NON-LEAGUENew Life Christian 61, New Covenant Academy 26MANSFIELD, Pa. — Timothy Hutter picked up from where he left off in 2019-20, racking up 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals to power New Life to a season-opening victory.
Judah Ampiah Kwofi added a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds while Prince Terrison added 12 points and five steals for NLC, which jumped out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Corey Smith had 13 points while Landis Strohecker added 10 for New Covenant.
GIRLS NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 41, New Covenant Academy 23MANSFIELD, Pa. — Brightleen Ngunyi piled up 20 points and 15 rebounds to pace New Life Christian.
Marceline Hutter posted 17 points and five steals in the win. Meghan Scolari had eight points for New Covenant.
BOYS AT MANSFIELD, Pa. New Life Christian (61)
Hutter 12 0-0 24, Andoh 1 0-0 2, Ampiah-Kwofi 5 0-0 10, Terrison 5 2-2 12, Ofori 0 1-2 1, Ni Hanson-Nortey 1 2-2 5, Na Hanson-Nortey 2 0-0 4, Bluntt 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 5-6 61.
New Covenant Academy (26)
Cole 0 0-2 0, Williams 0 2-4 2, Strohecker 4 1-4 10, Smith 5 1-2 13, Duetschle 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 5-14 26. New Life 20 36 55 61 New Covenant 4 11 15 26
Three-point goals: NLCS 2 (Ni Hanson-Nortey, Bluntt); NCA 3 (Smith 2, Strohecker). Total fouls: NLCS 14, NCA 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Hornell (50)
Picco 3 7-9 13, Miller 2 0-0 4, White 4 4-6 14, Sciotti 0 1-3 1, Hoyt 4 0-0 12, Baker 1 1-2 4, Dunn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 13-20 50.
Wellsville (40)
Sans 2 0-0 4, Perkins 1 0-0 2, McKinley 3 0-0 8, Hart 9 2-4 20, Delahunt 3 0-3 6. Totals: 18 2-7 40. Hornell 15 34 39 50 Wellsville 7 22 30 40
Three-point goals: Hornell 7 (White 2, Hoyt 4, Baker); Wellsville 2 (McKinley 2). Total fouls: Hornell 11, Wellsville 17. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS AT MANSFIELD, Pa. New Life Christian (41)
Ngunyi 10 0-3 20, Hutter 8 1-2 17, Hoskins 1 0-0 2, Bluntt 1 0-0 2, da Silva 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 1-5 41.
New Covenant Academy (23)
Allen 1 1-2 3, Scolari 4 0-0 8, Wolfe 2 2-4 6, Haughwout 1 0-0 2, Yoder 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 3-6 23. New Life 10 20 35 41 New Covenant 2 5 15 23
Three-point goals: NLCS 0; NCA 0. Total fouls: NLCS 9, NCA 5. Fouled out: None.