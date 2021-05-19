WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville softball team hadn’t been tested very much this season.
The Lions had only lost once, in their third of three games in two days, and of their 11 wins, 10 had come by nine runs or more. They were issued a stern test, however, by another of the Big 30’s banner programs on Wednesday.
And they survived it.
Mallory Sibble (2 hits) notched the go-ahead two-run single in the second inning and Wellsville ultimately edged Portville, 4-3, in a non-league heavyweight battle. Maddie Spicer added two hits and an RBI and freshman ace Makenzie Cowburn did her part, striking out six while allowing three walks.
Wellsville (12-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first on an RBI triple from Mia Hlasnick, who then came in on an RBI single from Brooke DeYoe. The Lions then loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half, but only came away with one run amid three outstanding defensive plays from Portville.
Sibble’s go-ahead hit came as part of a three-run second frame for the Lions. Up 4-2, Wellsville surrendered one more run in the fifth, but hung on from there. DeYoe had no strikeouts, but helped limit a Wellsville team that had been averaging 14 runs to just four. She also finished 3-for-4 while Faith and Felecia Capito each had two hits for Portville, which was playing its season-opener.
“Brooke threw a really nice game and Mia’s one of the best catchers in the area,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke noted. “Nothing gets behind her and she has an excellent arm, so it was very tough to advance on the bases. And Portville plays such good defense. Teagan (Kosinski) made several nice catches in the outfield. We hit the ball well, they just took so many of those hits away from us.”
Of his own team’s effort, Burke added: “Makenzie did a really nice job pitching. Portville’s hitters did a good job of making contact, and our defense did a good job behind her. Bill Torrey does a really good job with that Portville program. That’s as tough a team as you’ll see; they’re good and always ready to play.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 15, Whitesville 3
WHITESVILLE — Neveah Ross racked up 17 strikeouts with just one walk and scattered four hits to key Friendship (3-1).
Ross also went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored while Morghyn Ross added a hit and three runs scored and Kendra Gleason posted a triple for the Eagles.
Aislinn Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI and Serina Button was 1-for-3 with two runs for Whitesville (0-5).