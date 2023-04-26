HORNELL — Tom Delahunt called it a “disheartening loss.”
And for the Wellsville baseball team, it was, due to its own miscues, but also what might have been.
Trailing by one with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and a runner on third, the Lions attempted a steal of home. They felt the runner slid in safely just under the tag from the catcher. The umpire thought otherwise.
And into the seventh, the score remained 5-4, and Wellsville fell by that margin in a non-league contest Wednesday.
In a game where both teams totaled five hits and two errors, Hornell used a five-run second inning to take control at 5-1. The Lions chipped away with two runs in the third and another in the sixth before their ill-fated steal attempt, but couldn’t fully complete the comeback. Both pitchers went the distance, as Karsen Grover struck out one while scattering five hits and three walks in six innings and Gates Miller fanned five with two walks in seven frames.
Cody Costello and Aidan Riley each tripled while Tyler Vogel doubled for Wellsville (5-6). Wyatt Argentieri tripled for the Red Raiders (6-2).
“It was a disheartening loss because we chipped back and scored a couple runs here and there, but we gave them too many runs in that second inning,” Delahunt, the Wellsville coach said. “We had two errors in that inning which led to runs, and then our situational hitting wasn’t good.”
Of the failed steal attempt, he added: “The call went against us. We scored earlier in the inning, we had the tying run at third with two outs. We went for the steal and got called out. That’s a tough way to lose.”
AT HORNELL
R H E