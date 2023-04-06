MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — In its finale game of a four-contest swing in Myrtle Beach, the Wellsville baseball team fell to Palmyra-Macedon, 3-0, in a non-league matchup Thursday.
The Lions, after their loss to a fellow Section 5 program, fell to 2-2.
Ian Goodness pitched a complete-game shutout for Pal-Mac, racking up 13 strikeouts. Noah Brooks hit his second home run of the season.
Following are other spring Big 30 results from Thursday:
BASEBALL
NORTHERN ALLEGHENY
Otto-Eldred 17, Galeton 6, 5 inn.
GALETON, Pa. — A three-run deficit wasn’t what Otto-Eldred had in mind. After clawing back, however, the Terrors exploded with 12 runs in a game-sealing fifth inning.
O-E not only built a lead, but put the game away. Cal Minich drove in four runs and Manning Splain sent home three, helping the Terrors remain undefeated in league play.
Leading 5-4 entering the fifth, a walk and hit batter started O-E’s big inning. After a sacrifice bunt by Jared Obenrader, the Terrors scored a pair of runs on wild pitches before their offense got hot.
Splain finished 3-for-4, scoring two runs. Minich was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Max Splain was 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI.
Austin Cousins tallied two hits and an RBI for the Terrors, also pitching two innings of relief.
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Winfield (W.Va.) 6, Friendship/Scio 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Friendship/Scio forged a scoreless tie through three innings and trailed just 2-0 entering the sixth, but surrendered four runs that inning before coming up short.
Winfield pitching totaled 12 strikeouts and brought a no-hitter into seventh, when Nevaeh Ross and Morghyn Ross posted back-to-back singles, with Morghyn driving in her sister, to break up the no-no and get F/S on the board. Nevaeh Ross nearly matched Winfield’s effort, striking out 12 and only surrendering four hits for F/S.
“It started as a pitching duel,” F/S coach Deb Kane said. “Their hits were little bloopers that we could not get to. (We) had one error that didn’t help. But we played well (2-2 on its trip down south) considering these teams are halfway through their seasons and we’ve barely had many chances in New York to practice outside.”
DuBois Catholic 6,Wellsville 3
DUBOIS, Pa. — After a 3-0 trip in the Maryland-Virginia area, Wellsville returned north, and on its way home, suffered its first loss of the year.
Melia Mitskavich and Rylee Kulbatsky combined to strike out six while surrendering just one walk for DuBois Catholic. Makenzie Cowburn fanned two and walked two for Wellsville. She allowed six runs, but five of those were unearned.
Natalie Dams went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI while Emma Dunaway was 3-for-4 with a double for the Lions (6-1). Makenna Dunbar chipped in a double and an RBI.
“It’s the end of a long road trip and we came out with really good energy, we just ran into a team that was very good and they executed and that was the difference,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “They have a lot of good softball players and they’re well-coached.”