WELLSVILLE — Brooklyn Stisser registered six kills and two aces and the Wellsville girls volleyball team kept its unbeaten season intact with a 3-0 sweep of Canisteo-Greenwood in a Steuben County matchup on Friday night.
Jaelyn Knapp dropped in five aces while Marley Adams had three aces and a pair of kills for the Lions. After surviving its first five-set triumph of the year earlier this week, Wellsville had an easier go of it on Friday, winning 25-8, 25-9, 25-15.
The Lions moved to 11-0 on the season, with six of those victories coming via sweep.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
BOLIVAR — Jianna Nix registered 17 kills and four aces to key Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-7 sweep.
Haley Mascho served for 23 points, including 12 aces, while Emma Murphy added nine digs and a pair of aces for the Wolverines, who finished the regular season 9-2 and on a three-match win streak.
Kamrynn Flag had two digs for Walsh (0-8).
B-R, C-R, Houghton split league title
Due to incomplete information, the TH, in Friday’s edition, reported that Bolivar-Richburg had claimed the “de facto” Allegany County league title upon its win over Fillmore. This was based on the fact the Wolverines finished 8-2 in the standings, a half game ahead of Cuba-Rushford and Houghton, whose same-day head-to-head matchup was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.
After Thursday’s deadline, it was revealed that, due to a COVID-related interference, the C-R/Houghton matchup was ruled a “no contest,” and with that, league officials voted to grant a three-way tie to those teams, B-R, C-R and Houghton, based on the fact each had two losses and the Rebels and Panthers (7-2) weren’t able to take the floor for their match.
Accurately stated, Bolivar-Richburg, Cuba-Rushford and Houghton have finished the year as tri-champions in Allegany County.