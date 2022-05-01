WELLSVILLE — Makenzie Cowburn threw a one-hitter and hit two more home runs, bringing her season total to seven, to lead Wellsville to an 8-1 non-league win over Williamson on Saturday.
Cowburn struck out 15 with three walks and finished 3-for-3 on the day. Williamson broke up her no-hit bid in the sixth inning on a ball that hit the right field foul line.
Marley Adams went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI and Brazen Beckwith drove in three more on a 2-for-4 night for the Lions (13-2).
Wellsville coach Matt Burke liked how his team responded to the challenge of playing a Williamson team that entered the day undefeated before losses to the Lions and Bolivar-Richburg.
“I’m very happy with our energy level,” Burke said. “Makenzie came out and was electric, spotting her pitches and changing speeds. She’s not only a force in the circle but obviously with seven home runs on the year that’s a nice shot in the arm for our offense.
“Marley has been doing a great job all year swinging the bat and getting on base and Brazen had some very nice swings tonight. Overall as a team I think our chemistry is very good and I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
Olivia Flynn struck out eight and walked three for Williamson (8-2).
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 11, Williamson 6BOLIVAR — Madeline Thornton went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs and Malayna Ayers (3 RBI) also homered to lift B-R in a battle of unbeatens.
McKinlee Harris tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the Wolverines, who used a six-run fifth inning to pull away from a 4-1 advantage and then held off a Williamson push over the final two frames.
Jessica Majot struck out nine while walking one and scattering five hits over six innings and also had a hit and scored three runs for B-R (7-0).
Williamson committed six errors in suffering its first loss.
FRIENDSHIP/SCIO TOURNAMENTChampionship: Friendship/Scio 3, Andover/Whitesville 0First round: Friendship/Scio 12, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0SCIO — Friendship/Scio sophomore Nevaeh Ross had a perfect day, leading her team to two victories without allowing a hit or a walk in its own tournament.
Ross shut down Andover/Whitesville in her second perfect game of the day, striking out 18 of 21 batters with no walks or hits. Morghyn Ross and Kendra Gleason both went 2-for-3 with an RBI each to power the F/S (8-1) offense.
A/W pitcher Zoey Lee struck out five with no walks, allowing eight hits.
Earlier in the day in Friendship, Nevaeh Ross led F/S with a perfect game and a home run. She struck out 16 with no walks and no hits and went 2-for-4 with a solo homer. Morghyn Ross went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Jaedyn Shields went 2-for-4 with two RBI.