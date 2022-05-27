WELLSVILLE — With big first and second innings behind a strong pitching effort from Makenzie Cowburn on Thursday, the Wellsville softball team rolled back to the sectional championship game.
Top-seeded Wellsville (18-3) scored four runs in the first and five in the second and didn’t look back, topping No. 4 Mynderse (10-7), 12-2, in a Section 5 Class B2 semifinal at the Lions’ Tullar Field.
Cowburn struck out 13 and walked one, scattering three hits before Marissa Ordway closed the seventh with two strikeouts.
Makenna Dunbar went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Lindsay Stuck went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Wellsville.
“Makenzie came out tonight ready to pitch and our bats were on early and that was the difference in the game,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “Makenna Dunbar and Lindsay Stuck had some really nice at-bats tonight.”
Wellsville is set to play Bath in the championship on Saturday, 2 p.m. at Webster Schroeder.
Also for Wellsville, Cowburn hit two doubles and drove in two runs, Brazen Beckwith had two hits and two RBI and Marley Adams stole three bases.
Faith Rhinehart, Kirsten Lajewski and Bridget Miller had one hit each for Mynderse (10-7).
CLASS C3 SEMIFINAL
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Keshequa 1
NUNDA — It was Bolivar-Richburg’s biggest test of the year: An 18-2 Keshequa team, which, like itself, entered as a top-five team in the state.
And just as they have virtually all season, the Wolverines — behind strong pitching and timely hitting — passed.
Jessica Majot struck out seven and allowed just one run on three hits and B-R used a sixth-inning cushion to secure a semifinal victory. The third-seeded Wolverines are headed back to the sectional title contest after winning last year’s C-2 crown.
Leadoff hitter McKinlee Harris went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs and Madeline Thornton posted three hits, including a triple, for B-R. Malayna Ayers (RBI) and Kayli Giardini also had two hits and Madigan Harris had a hit and drove in one run.
Tied at 1 through four innings, Bolivar-Richburg (19-1), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class C, scored a run in the fifth to jump ahead. It then tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth before hanging on.
Aurora Sabins collected two of the three hits for No. 2 Keshequa, which came in ranked No. 5 in New York State.
“Keshequa is a good, well-coached team,” said B-R coach Brooke Lovell, whose team will meet top-seeded Lyndonville (20-0) in Saturday’s title contest (at Honeoye Falls, 5 o’clock). “We knew tonight would be a tough one. In practice this week, we prepared for certain situations that we thought may happen tonight. That ended up paying off for us in the end.
“Getting back to the finals has been a goal our team has worked towards since the beginning of the season. We are prepared and excited to get back on the field Saturday.”
CLASS D SEMIFINALS
Honeoye 14, Fillmore 3
HONEOYE — Alexis Cologne went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI and Honeoye struck first and pulled away later for the victory.
Alexis Johnson fanned eight while scattering five hits with no walks for the top-seeded Bulldogs (17-4). Four other players had at least two hits and eight of nine in the lineup registered a hit for Honeoye, which totaled 14 as a team.
The Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead through the first inning, and Fillmore pulled to within 4-2 in the third, they outscored the Eagles 10-1 over the next four frames to seal it.
Preslee Miller doubled and scored a run while Skylar Gaddy, Lizzy Nugent and Kada Frazier all had a hit and drove in a run for the fourth-seeded Eagles (11-8). Saige Friedl struck out two with three walks.
“Offensively, Honeoye attacks in a lot of ways,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said, “Big hits, slap hits, bunts .... it is all part of their game.
“The first 4-5 innings, I thought we played them very well defensively and they still scored runs. Our offense sputtered a bit tonight. Their pitcher is crafty, not fast, but in command and mixes very well. We lost to a better team tonight.”
Friendship/Scio 9, C.G. Finney 0
SCIO — No. 2 Friendship/Scio earned a return trip to the Section 5 championship as pitcher Nevaeh Ross shut down C.G. Finney in a complete-game one-hitter.
Ross struck out 16 and didn’t allow a walk.
Katherine Lamberson went 2-for-4 with a triple, driving in a run and scoring twice for F/S (15-4). Nevaeh Ross went 2-for-3 and scored a run, drove in one and stole one base. Morghyn Ross had a hit, two stolen bases and an RBI and Kendra Gleason scored twice and drove in a run.
F/S will meet No. 1 seed Honeoye (17-4) in Saturday’s championship game, set for 5 p.m. in Fillmore.
Third-seeded C.G. Finney ends its season at 12-8.
“Nevaeh Ross pitched another solid game,” F/S coach Deb Warner said. “The bats are slowly starting to come back. We did have a couple errors and when that happens the rest of the team picks their teammate up and supports each other. That’s one of the best assets of this team. They have each other’s back and always fight and strive through parts of the game when needed.”