WELLSVILLE — The Section 5 Class C high school football season is scheduled to kick off next Friday night with a trio of 7 o’clock contests.
It’s a campaign that likely won’t include Wellsville Central School.
Wellsville has or is on the verge of dropping from 11-player football to the 8-man ranks, Bolivar-Richburg coach and Section 5 committee member Steve Smith confirmed Friday via an email from the section. The Lions would be the first of the now-22 football-playing schools in the Big 30 to shift to the increasingly desirable (and necessary) 8-man route.
“This came from the head of Section 5 football, Scott Barker,” Smith noted, before citing an email that read, in part, “This week, we have two teams that will move from Class C to 8-man: Sodus/Lyons and Wellsville. This poses an issue for both Class C and 8-man schedules.”
Smith added, “Our committee and the scheduling committee is moving forward to schedule Sodus/Lyons and Wellsville in 8-man. That’s as official as it gets.”
WELLSVILLE coach Bob McMorris acknowledged that the Lions’ numbers had reached a concerning level, falling from 22 at the start of the week to 18 by Thursday due to a couple of kids who “dropped out that came for a day or two.” That’s only two more than the New York State-mandated minimum of 16 dressed players on game day.
And though Wellsville’s transition seems set in stone, McMorris said Friday that as far as he knew, no definitive decision had been made.
“I can honestly say this to you, I’m not sure yet where we stand,” he said. “We explored some different options, and that’s basically all I can say because there’s been nothing determined one way or the other. (But) we’re going to be playing football this year, I can tell you that.”
He conceded, however, “We’re on the edge of players. We had 18 players (Thursday). It’s something that we couldn’t predict going into the season. We started the first day with 22 players and it was like, ‘OK, we’re still OK; a little low, but we can work with that …”
But those circumstances have since changed.
WELLSVILLE’S move would merely be the latest in a series of Big 30-related 11th-hour changes necessitated by numbers issues.
In the last half-decade, Randolph engaged in an emergency merger with Frewsburg (the two have since split, with the former retaining its solo status and the latter opting for 8-man); Olean and Pioneer were left with a permanent bye (and a six-game schedule) after Eden dropped football for a year in 2015; a handful of scheduling vacancies have arisen due to late dropouts and mergers.
All of those took place after the start of practice in mid- to late-August, making for a seemingly annual scramble just before kickoff.
This year, it appears almost certain there will be another such local occurrence.
“I had talked with Bob last night and he certainly indicated that their numbers were not good and they had been in touch with Section 5,” Smith said. “So I emailed Scott Barker and said, ‘what’s going on in Class C?’
“So, from where I sit on the football committee, once that goes out and Scott and his committee on classification (move forward) … there’s a subcommittee that has to approve this stuff, but when he sends out word that we’re changing schedules, that tells me all I need to know.”
Smith stopped short of saying “there’s no turning back” for Wellsville after all of the Class C football coaches were notified Friday of the Lions’ move. But he did say he’d be surprised if that happened.
“I would be absolutely shocked if Monday we got an email saying, ‘oh, you know, we’re going back to this.’ We’ve been pretty clear as a football committee that once you declare 8-man, that’s what you’re doing, because again, we’re a week away from our opener, so it would be nice to know who we’re playing.”
THE 8-man route has become more common throughout the state, especially in Section 5, where, McMorris estimated, “nine or 10 teams” are now playing at that level. And though his team figures to be the next, he said, to his knowledge, that decision wouldn’t officially come until “Monday or Tuesday. We’ll see.”
“We’re going down to Bolivar (Saturday) to do a joint practice with Bolivar-Richburg,” said McMorris, back as the Lions’ head coach after 18 years following a stretch in that position from 1991-2003. “I don’t have a timeline other than that we’re preparing to go up to LeRoy (for its regularly scheduled opener) next Friday.
“I can’t tell you (the outcome), but we’ve explored different options to do what’s best for this program.”
Smith credited Wellsville for being forthcoming with the committee during the first week of practice. He said that “the overwhelming majority of Class C coaches are asking that the schedule remain intact” so that only a single bye week would need to be filled by Wellsville’s absence.”