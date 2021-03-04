WELLSVILLE — In a rematch between two of Allegany County’s top boys basketball teams, Wellsville again edged Fillmore Thursday night.
The Lions kept Fillmore’s offensive weapons mostly in check as they won, 49-38. Fillmore had no double-figure scorers and the Eagles scored nearly half their points (18) in the third quarter, cutting an 18-pont halftime lead to six, 37-31.
Logan Dunbar paced Wellsville (9-1) with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Liam McKinley had 17 points and eight assists.
“(We had) great defensive effort for three out of four quarters,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “We got complacent in the third, which is dangerous against a team that shoots the 3 as well as Fillmore does, but ultimately we regrouped in the fourth and put the game away.”
Fillmore fell to 6-3.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 57, Cuba-Rushford 32
CUBA — Cuba-Rushford held Bolivar-Richburg star Landon Danaher scoreless as he faced foul trouble, but the Wolverines picked up the slack, as Cam MacDonell led the way with 29 points on 13 field goals.
Evan Pinney added 12 points for B-R (5-5).
Trent Chamberlain scored 15 points to lead Cuba-Rushford (3-6).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Friendship 45, Hinsdale 43
HINSDALE — Dekota Stewart scored 15 points to lead Friendship to its second consecutive victory.
Also for the Eagles (2-8), Taylor Moore had 14 points and Ian Romero had 11 points.
Zach Byrne led Hinsdale (1-9), scoring 10 points in the loss.
Scio 51, Whitesville 33
WHITESVILLE — Scio senior Cam Loucks carried the offensive load, scoring 38 points to lead the Tigers (8-2)
For Whitesville (3-7), CJ Estep scored 10 points and Spencer Mattison had 11 rebounds.
Belfast 46, Andover 28
ANDOVER — Stephen Struckmann scored 15 points to lead Belfast (10-1) to its eighth consecutive win.
Tony Logue added 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Spencer Cook scored 17 points to lead Andover (5-5).
AT HINSDALE Friendship (45)
Stewart 6 0-0 15, Golden 1 0-2 2, Romero 4 2-2 11, Moore 6 0-0 14, Outman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 3-6 45.
Hinsdale (43)
Byrne 4 0-0 10, E. Cashimere 4 1-2 9, S. Cashimere 4 0-0 8, Keenan 1 0-0 2, Rossman 1 0-0 2, Barton 4 0-0 8. Totals: 20 1-2 43. Friendship 9 17 33 45 Hinsdale 9 23 29 43
Three-point goals: Friendship 6 (Stewart 3, Moore 2, Romero); Hinsdale 2 (Byrne 2). Total fouls: Friendship 5, Hinsdale 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Scio (51)
B. Loucks 0 2-4 2, Faulkner 1 1-2 3, Ford 2 0-0 4, C. Loucks 13 12-15 38, Bolzan 1 1-4 4. Totals: 17 16-23 51.
Whitesville (33)
Estep 2 0-0 10, Erdmann 3 0-0 8, Gaines 0 1-2 1, Waters 2 0-2 4, Acor 0 1-3 1, Mattison 4 1-2 9. Totals: 13 3-9 33. Scio 10 27 42 51 Whitesville 10 20 25 33
Three-point goals: Scio 1 (Bolzan); Whitesville 4 (Estep 2, Erdmann 2). Total fouls: Scio 10, Whitesville 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Fillmore (38)
Voss 1 0-0 3, Rust 2 3-4 7, C. Sisson 2 2-2 7, Z. Sisson 1 0-1 3, Valentine 1 1-2 3, Wolfer 1 0-0 3, Ward 2 0-2 5, Roeske 3 0-0 7. Totals: 13 6-11 38.
Wellsville (49)
Sands 2 0-1 5, Perkins 1 0-2 2, Schmidt 3 0-0 7, McKinley 3 9-10 17, Ketchner 1 0-0 2, Dunbar 5 0-0 10, Hart 2 0-1 4, Delahunt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 9-14 49. Fillmore 6 13 31 38 Wellsville 13 31 37 49
Three-point goals: Fillmore 6 (Voss, C. Sisson, Z. Sisson, Wolfer, Ward, Roeske); Wellsville 4 (McKinley 2, Sands, Schmidt). Total fouls: Fillmore 18, Wellsville 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT ANDOVER Belfast (46)
Drozdowski 1 0-0 3, Ellison 3 0-2 9, Logue 5 0-0 13, Weaver 3 0-0 6, Struckmann 6 3-3 15. Totals: 18 3-5 46.
Andover (28)
Cook 8 0-0 17, Brown 1 0-0 3, Reilly 1 0-2 2, Walker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 0-2 28. Belfast 13 27 31 46 Andover 4 11 21 28
Three-point goals: Belfast 7 (Ellison 3, Logue 3, Drozdowski); Andover 2 (Cook, Brown). Total fouls: Belfast 7, Andover 9. Fouled out: None.