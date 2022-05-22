ST. BONAVENTURE — The first of them committed just before a memorable postseason run.
Indeed, it was on the eve of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s quarterfinal contest in the 2018 Atlantic 10 Tournament, on March 8, that Kyle Lofton verbally committed to Bona, doing so just minutes after leading Putnam Science Academy to a prep school national championship.
Given that Bona was riding a 12-game win streak, vying for an A-10 title and on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament, Lofton’s pledge had almost slipped through the cracks until his signing was made official a month later, when fans were finally able to take a closer look at this savvy point guard from New Jersey and come to the conclusion of, “Hey, I think we’ve got a pretty good one here.”
And that, when you think about it, that largely sums up what transpired at Bona in the last four years under Lofton’s leadership: Here’s a group that went from disregarded early in their freshmen season, when it sat 4-10 on Jan. 6, to notable March success in three of its four years together.
Lofton, of course, was soon joined by Putnam teammate Osun Osunniyi and coveted local shooting guard Dominick Welch in what still stands as the most exciting spring recruiting period in coach Mark Schmidt’s 15 years.
They were the first to come aboard amid the transitional period after that 2018 NCAA run, the core of the soon-to-be quintet that would help the Bonnies not only maintain what they’d accomplished in the Jaylen Adams era, but arguably exceed it.
And, as it turns out, Welch is the last to leave.
THE 6-FOOT-4 guard committed to SEC power Alabama on Wednesday night after visiting the Tuscaloosa campus earlier in the week. The Crimson Tide is coached by former Buffalo boss Nate Oats, who went head-to-head with Welch’s Bonnies in December 2018 and who once roamed the same city near which Welch was a scholastic star at Cheektowaga.
The minute this last Bona season came to an end at the NIT Final Four in Madison Square Garden, this fivesome had a choice: It could go the Richmond route and come back together as super seniors and attempt to accomplish something that had eluded it the year before (that Spiders group, which never seemed quite as good as Bona’s, will always boast something the latter can’t: an NCAA win) and maybe make a little NIL money along the way … or leave, either by transferring or turning pro.
They all, understandably or not, chose option No. 2.
OSUNNIYI followed Jaren Holmes to Iowa State while Lofton signed with Florida and Welch at Alabama, setting up a head-to-head SEC battle between the two this winter. Jalen Adaway, meanwhile, is in the process of going pro (and reportedly looked good in pre-draft workouts with both the Sacramento Kings and at the NBA Draft Combine).
And, just over four years later, that’s it.
That’s the end of a mostly successful, sometimes bizarre, occasionally disappointing, but always interesting era of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball.
For fans, as sad as it might be to see the “Iron Man 5” depart, there’s now an excitement in the unknown, in what an unlaid future might hold for Schmidt’s Bonnies. Instead of the guarantee that came with the return of that starting five as seniors, there’s the intrigue that comes with a roster that now features the established Hartford transfer Moses Flowers, tantalizing redshirt freshmen Brett Rumpel and Anouar Mellouk, promising prep prospect Barry Evans and Holy Cross transfer Kyrell Luc, a sub-6-foot lead guard, but a sub-category that Bona has made famous in recent generations with Shandue McNeill, Tim Winn and Marques Green.
Here are a couple of other Bona-related tidbits to be excited about at the dawn of this new era:
— Bona already has two standout non-conference games on the docket for next season.
First, it will meet renowned, if notorious, coach Rick Pitino and his Iona team on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to college hoops analyst Rocco Miller. That matchup is part of another single-day event hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Additionally, it will take on Notre Dame in the Showcase Game of the 2022 Gotham Classic in Belmont Park on Nov. 25 (the day after Thanksgiving), per an announcement that was made at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
— Jaylen Adams made his first season overseas a notable one.
The former Bona star, after being released by the Bucks during the 2020-21 season, signed with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League (Australia), and in Year 1, he was much the same as his time in the NBA G-League: dominant.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 20 points, six assists and five rebounds while leading Sydney to the 2022 NBL championship. In doing so, he was named the league’s MVP and to the All-NBL First Team.
According to hoopshype.com, Adams earned a total of $849,325 across parts of three seasons with the Hawks, Blazers and Bucks before opting for the overseas route.
