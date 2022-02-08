ST. BONAVENTURE – After finally getting one to go down, Jaren Holmes stopped at halfcourt, affixed a wide smile and began clapping.
Relentlessly.
Happily.
Excitedly.
Later, with his team firmly in control, Kyle Lofton was knocked to the floor under his own basket. No matter. When he popped back up, he was grinning from ear to ear, high-fiving teammates, laughing even.
On this night, behind a 21-point outing from Dominick Welch, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team rolled to an easy – and much-needed – 76-51 triumph over Fordham before a crowd of 3,634 inside the Reilly Center.
More importantly, Bona looked like itself again. On the heels of another uninspiring stretch that only further threatened this season, it looked like it was happy to be playing basketball. And it was.
“IT’S REALLY about having fun,” Lofton made sure to emphasize afterward. “We told each other, we weren’t really having fun with it anymore. So we just came out, we wanted to play with energy; most importantly have fun, that’s really what it was. Having fun means playing with energy, playing together, playing hard.”
At home against the still-rebuilding Rams, it did all those things.
Bona (13-7, 5-4) got off to a strong start in both halves while collecting its most convincing win since beating VCU by 20 nearly a month earlier. It turned in the kind of defensive numbers we’d become accustomed to, limiting Fordham to 51 points on a mere 32 percent shooting while thriving in transition.
In need of someone to truly get it going offensively, they got just that. Welch, who’s finally beginning to heat up, tallied 10 of the Bonnies’ first 18 points and drained 5-of-7 from 3-point range while finishing a point shy of his career high and posting a double-double with 10 rebounds.
About the only thing that could even remotely spoil this showing were the late, and some might say warranted, chants and cat calls from the student section imploring coach Mark Schmidt to deploy more of the bench with Bona up big in the final few minutes (related story this page).
“I THOUGHT we got some mojo back tonight,” Schmidt concurred. “We reached all our goals. I thought we played better; we didn’t play perfect, but I thought Dom shot the ball really well. I thought we handled their pressure, and we got some easy baskets.”
Bona jumped out to a 22-13 lead while limiting Fordham to just 4-of-its-first-21 from the field. Still, there was something missing as Schmidt’s team entered the break with just a five-point (34-29) advantage.
Over the final 20 minutes, however, it was all Bonnies … the way it was so many times last year and early this season.
Bona opened the half on an 11-0 run to extend the lead to 16 (45-29). It pushed that 20 by the midway point and led by as many as 28 with 5:34 remaining. And it did so with a return to its identity, albeit against a lesser team:
The Bonnies suffocated the Rams (10-12, 3-7) defensively, holding leading scorers Darius Quisenberry, who later left the game with an injury, and Chuba Ohams to a combined 6-of-21 shooting. They held a dominant 52-38 edge in rebounds. They imposed themselves in both facets.
Its hope is that THIS can be the spark that propels into this final month of the season, where back-to-back games with second-place Saint Louis await and a bit of a run will be needed if it’s going to crack a double-bye at the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
“THAT’S what we have to do,” Schmidt said. We have to defend and rebound and take care of the ball, and if you do those things, the offense will come around. We shot the ball better, we shot the ball better (against Richmond) as well … but you win with defense, and we did that today.”
Added Welch, whose Bonnies scored 20 points off 14 Fordham turnovers, “Our defense really sparked our offense. We really don’t want to have to set up plays, have Schmidt yelling plays out. We really just want to get rebounds and just go, try to score in the first 12 seconds. That’s what we always preach in practice, we just try to get it off our defense.”
Lofton added 19 points and five rebounds as both he and Welch finished 8-of-15 from the field. Jalen Adaway just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. And though it was Welch who kickstarted this win, the bigger point was that Bona finally won another one in comfortable fashion.
“It’s important for US to get going early,” said Schmidt, whose team has won 11-straight over Fordham since 2013, and 17 of the last 18 overall. “I don’t really care who gets off, but it’s important to get off to a good start, which we haven’t all the time. You don’t want to fall behind and play catch up. Dom did a really good job for us tonight.
“ … and not just Dom, but everybody.”
Yes, when it needed to most, Bona won with relative ease. It did so despite the almost-bizarre in-person scrutiny that came with what continues to be the most talked-about subject among fans: The bench minutes (nearly all of the starters played until the final two minutes despite the 20-plus-point lead).
And it did so, as all of their ear-to-ear smiles suggested … while having fun.
“I think it’s important just to be out there having fun, smiling, taking nothing for granted,” Lofton said. “Basketball is a great sport, and it’s good to play with these guys. We’re all seniors and this thing went quick, so (it’s) just having fun, not playing with any tension, frustration … just going out there, leaving everything on the court and just playing together.”