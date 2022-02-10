ST. BONAVENTURE — Its upswing began in earnest nearly a year ago to the day.
And that isn’t referring to the start of a winning streak. Other than a brief blip of two losses in three games, almost the entirety of last season constituted a win streak for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
No, this was around the time that Bona began to ameliorate its one key weakness: 3-point shooting.
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Bonnies went 9-of-14 from deep in an 86-73 home win over La Salle. That was the night Kyle Lofton began to heat up, ending a season-long 3-for-34 streak with a 3-for-3 effort. It was the night Jaren Holmes padded his status as one of the most efficient shooters in the Atlantic 10, turning in a 3-for-3 effort of his own. It was the night you began to realize: these guys are too good to stay that cold for that long.
And these were the results.
“The guys haven’t shot the ball great at times this year,” coach Mark Schmidt said at the time, “but they deserve to make those shots. They’re in the gym all the time – ALL the time. They go to class and then they go to the gym.”
FROM THERE, as most Bona teams do in general, they only got better.
Schmidt’s team drilled 11-of-21 in a win over Davidson, essentially beating the Wildcats at their own game. It reached its apex five days later, hitting 15-of-29 in that 88-41 evisceration of George Washington. It maintained that hot hand, aside from a couple of natural dry spells, all the way through the A-10 Tournament championship game, where they made a crisp 8-of-19 in a 74-65 triumph over VCU.
And by the end, a poor 3-point shooting team was anything but.
After sitting 12th in the league in 3-point percentage through mid-February, the Bonnies finished the season fifth (.344). After ranking last in 3s per game before that La Salle contest, they finished 11th, just two-tenths of a percentage point from eighth.
What’s the point of rehashing those figures? Because if Bona could do that last winter, then with the same starting five, one would have to think it capable of doing so again this season.
And perhaps that’s what we’re starting to see.
BONA reached a bit of a low point last week against Davidson, making just 5-of-17 from deep. And again, there it was, lodged near the bottom of the conference in just about every distance shooting metric … and in the bottom third nationally in both 3-point shooting and 3-point defense. Since then, however, it’s begun to demonstrate something of a La Salle-esque spark, connecting on 16-of-38 (42 percent), including 7-of-14 in Tuesday’s 76-51 win over Fordham.
And maybe, just maybe, that can be the confidence-builder this team so desperately needs.
Individual guys are starting to find it. Dominick Welch, who possesses one of the smoothest strokes in the league, but has only asserted his seemingly rightful role as one of its top shooters in small stretches, has followed up an unsightly 1-of-16 streak in mid-January by making 17-of-his-last 41 (41 percent), highlighted by Tuesday’s 5-of-7 effort. Jalen Adaway has been consistent all year, making 25-of-56 (.446, good for No. 7 in the A-10), which has only, again, led to fans imploring him to take more.
And now, the Bonnies have begun to relocate some confidence, to climb out of the 3-point shooting basement.
“Yeah, most definitely,” said Welch, who now ranks fifth in the league in treys per game (2.6). “It’s always just about confidence, just staying in the gym; keep working on my jumper. I went from shooting two air balls back at Richmond … (to) always working, stay in the gym, keep my confidence high and just keep shooting the ball.”
BONA HAS begun to see that turnaround in Welch.
The next guy it needs to see that from is Holmes, currently amid one of the biggest shooting slumps of his collegiate career. Indeed, the senior guard is just 6-of-30 from behind the arc in conference play and 7-of-his-last 34 overall. For the season, he’s shooting a mere 29 percent from deep, this after connecting on a 38 percent clip a year ago, which ranked No. 14 in the conference.
Again, it’s the same guy. And again, you have to think: Holmes is too good, a second team all-conference player, to stay that cold for that long.
No, this one element won’t solve all of the Bonnies’ problems. And yes, it’s probably coming a bit too late, as these kinds of numbers would have certainly been helpful against the UConns, Virginia Techs and Davidsons. But it is something that could help Bona embark upon a real run down the stretch, put itself in position for a double-bye at the A-10 Tournament and at least make things interesting come mid-March.
The challenge now is to maintain that individual confidence from here.
“The last two games, he’s shot it well, and hopefully that continues,” Schmidt said Welch in particular. “He’s always had a great stroke, and a lot of it is confidence. When the ball goes in, the rim gets a little bit bigger. Hopefully he can continue to stroke it like he’s done the last two games.”
