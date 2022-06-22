ST. BONAVENTURE — It was the latest indication of just how chaotic things have become in the dreaded “transfer portal.”
On June 1, after visiting campus three weeks earlier, Detroit transfer Noah Waterman announced on social media that he’d committed to St. Bonaventure.
Of the several players Bona had landed this spring, he probably wasn’t among the most naturally talented, but he was one of the most intriguing. This, after all, was a 6-foot-11 “stretch” power forward who had a propensity for taking, and making, 3-pointers, connecting on 80-of-182 (44 percent) in two years with the Titans. He seemed a worthwhile project at worst, a steal, if healthy and engaged, at best.
Ten days later, he was gone.
After rumors quickly began circulating, it was reported on June 11 that Waterman, for whatever reason — perhaps because Bona added another versatile frontcourt player in Northeastern Conference Rookie of the Year Anquan Hill just days later? — had decommitted and had already scheduled a visit to BYU the following week.
The issue here wasn’t that Waterman had reneged on a verbal pledge. Recruits decommit all the time (remember the infamous decommitments of Eli Carter and Derrick Millinghaus from the early Mark Schmidt days?), and 18-20-year-old kids shouldn’t be faulted for having second thoughts or making a decision they believe to be in their best interest.
The problem is that it only underscored the anything-goes environment that currently has a stranglehold on collegiate athletics.
SINCE APRIL 1, Bona has lost 10 scholarship players, added eight — six of whom are Division I transfers — had one player come and go within 10 days, lost a handful of starters who might have stayed had it not been for the newfound influence of NLI considerations and rebuilt, almost entirely from scratch, a roster that it hopes will be a contender again in 2022-23. And Schmidt’s program is far from the only one going through it.
That’s a far, far cry from even five years ago, when Bona would add its 4-5 players in the spring and have some level of consistency going into the following campaign.
But until there’s more structure to these NLI rules, until this tidal wave of one-time transfers and the COVID-induced extra year of eligibility subsides, this is almost certainly how it’s going to be.
Bona, though, didn’t wait long to fill the void left by Waterman. And no matter how good this roster ends up being, you have to say this much for Schmidt and his staff: They haven’t rested on their laurels of the last seven years, haven’t allowed themselves to say, “We’ve had a great run — (and in fact, per CBK Report, Bona has the 47th best winning percentage in all of Division I since 2016) — maybe we’re due for a step back.”
It’s simply gone out and gotten guys. Ones that it hopes will fit the formula of the last several seasons.
And the latest, the eighth actual addition of 2022, will give the Bonnies — what else? — more length.
MELIAN Martinez, a 6-foot-10 center from North Florida Educational Institute, has committed to Bona, he announced on social media last Thursday. A native of the Dominican Republic who spent his high school years in Florida, he’ll have four years of eligibility beginning this season.
Martinez made his presence felt last winter, particularly on the defensive end, averaging eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while helping NFEI to a Class AA state semifinal appearance. He was one of 10 finalists for SBLive’s Florida Class AA Player of the Year.
From his build (6-10, 200 pounds), to his length, to the way he talks, he sounds like he’s cut from the same cloth as recent Bona graduate Osun Osunniyi.
“With his frame, you can easily see why he could help on the defensive side of the ball immediately, as he continues to develop his overall feel,” read an assessment on Martinez by Phenom Hoops in March of 2021. “He has nice timing, a long wingspan and just brings that rim-protector presence to the table.”
Said Martinez, “I would describe my game as a very good defender. I like to talk on defense to help my teammates as well as on offense, and also a good rebounder, facilitator. I think the areas I’m improving in are my speed and energy to go coast to coast without getting tired and also my offensive game has improved a lot. My biggest impact though is on the defense for sure.”
Martinez also held offers from Southern Utah, Florida International, Bethune-Cookman and Jacksonville, according to verbalcommits.com. And with the rangy big man on board, and Waterman gone, Bona still has a roster on which eight of 12 players stand 6-foot-7 or taller, including a trio of 6-foot-10 players in Martinez and D-I transfers Chad Venning (Morgan State) and Max Amadasun (Pittsburgh).
Bona still has one scholarship remaining for the 2022-23 campaign if it chooses to use it in the summer months. And given the turbulent nature of college basketball this offseason, it would be far from shocking if there happened to be another surprise or two before school starts in the fall.
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)