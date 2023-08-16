Salamanca boys varsity basketball was crowned summer league champions on their home court and completed an undefeated offseason campaign after their win over Olean.
The Warriors found themselves with a spot in the final without needing to play a semifinal match after Cuba-Rushford forfeited earlier in the day. As for the Huskies, they needed to go through a shorthanded Allegany-Limestone team for their spot in the final.
A very low scoring first half was immediately followed by an onslaught of Huskies baskets with rising junior Caedyn Tingley at its center. Olean coach Tim Kolasinski praised Tingley’s game and knows that he is due for a stellar upcoming season. Kolasinski also shined a light on the energy his team brought to their games on the day.
“I think (Tingley) is primed to have a big season this year,” he said. “Overall, I thought our team played with a lot of energy, especially on the defensive end, which I thought was a huge factor in the game.”
The win over the Gators granted the Huskies a date with the Warriors in the final. Defending CCAA West I league winners, Salamanca was the frontrunner in the summer league, thanks in part to the help of reigning Big 30 Player of the Year, Lucus Brown.
The game remained tight for the majority of the first half with the Huskies’ energy on the court and from the bench starting to raise some eyebrows. However, Brown eventually put his mark on the game. Of the Warriors 25 first half points, Brown scored all but four points and he had no intention of slowing down in the second half.
Two quick baskets from Olean to open the half were quickly brushed aside as a 30-2 run from Salamanca cast out any thoughts of a surprise Husky victory as the Warriors won 63-21. Of the 63 Salamanca points, Brown tallied up 37 on his own. This is something Warriors head coach Adam Bennett knows Brown is capable of, but it is his desire to work he thinks separates him from the pack.
“Lucus is one of the best players in the state and for a reason,” he said of his star. “It’s not just because he can score the ball or has skill, it’s because of the work he puts in day in and day out … What I’m most proud of is that with all the success that he’s had and what he’s done for our program, the only question he ever asks me is ‘What’s next? What can I do? How can I get better?’ So it’s been great to witness that and to be a part of it.”
Happy with the way his program is shaping up, Bennett understands it is only summer and the regular season is still some ways away, but he’s satisfied with the way his players have performed on the court. He believes offseason play helps his team discover an identity.
“For us the summer is about creating an identity and I think we’ve done that,” Bennett said. “We’re a work in progress offensively, but we are defending night in and night out … guys are still developing their roles and what they can do and we have a long way to go with that but I’m happy with the fact that we’ve created an identity and I’m pretty excited about that heading into the year.”
Of the season ahead, Bennett has a relatively simple expectation for his squad as they begin their league title defense: work. He believes that his team will once again have success, “if we just put in the work.”
As for the Huskies, Kolasinski is happy with the energy his team brought to the summer league after a “slow start” to the summer. He also credited the “very tough team” that beat his squad and said that once the game started going the way of the Warriors, “it was just very hard to try to keep pace.” He chalked this up to “the fact that (Salamanca’s) a very good team.”
Prior to their loss in the final to the Warriors, Olean was on a four-game win streak and will now look towards the season and take the bright spots they saw emerge from their experience in the summer league and look to expand upon those in the regular season this winter.