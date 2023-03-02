BUFFALO — In its quarterfinal matchup against Southwestern, the Salamanca boys basketball team had an uncharacteristically sluggish offensive start.
Facing the 16th-seeded Trojans on Saturday, Salamanca played solid defensively but led just 18-16 at the half before ultimately pulling away to keep its season alive.
On Thursday night at Buffalo State College, those Warriors faced no such problems, needing just six minutes to reach 18 points as they rolled to a scorching 22-6 run to begin the game. Salamanca parlayed that hot start into a dominant 74-55 victory over No. 12 Bennett in the Section 6 Class B-2 semifinals.
The victory earned Salamanca (20-2) a second straight appearance in the sectional finals, last year winning it all in Class C.
“We just try to play our brand of basketball at every point of the game,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “For us, it’s 32 minutes. I thought that the last game, even though we did get off to a slow start offensively, we defended and we rebounded. (Against Bennett), we got into a good start defensively and it turned into some easy offense.”
INDEED, Bennett (14-9) had no answers for Salamanca’s full court pressure.
The Tigers turned the ball over at least six times in all four quarters and at one point in that opening frame they gave the ball away on four straight possessions, leading to six transition points.
Tied 4-4 with 4:40 to go in the first, the Warriors used that press to take command of the game with a dominant 18-2 run over the final four minutes and change.
“We play that way all year,” Adam Bennett noted. “We play a really tough schedule so we’re used to playing tough teams that can handle the ball and we have to pick our spots on when we attack. If we can continue to be aggressive and keep guys in front and do it without fouling, that’s going to give us a chance for success.”
AFTER TAKING plenty of punches in quarter one, the Tigers rebounded to start the second period. Leading scorer Lamborghini Lucas had six of his team-high 16 in that quarter and Bennett cut it to seven points with three minutes left in the half, the closest it would get for the remainder of the game.
“We had plenty of moments in the second quarter where we didn’t rotate off the ball, we were a little slow and we weren’t talking to one another,” Adam Bennett admitted. “So we can always be better.”
That Tigers’ comeback bid was short-lived however, as Salamanca again turned its opponent over to start the second half and capitalized with timely passing and swift finishing at the rim. Avery Brown had seven of his 17 for Salamanca in the third quarter and the Warriors knocked down 12 free throws over the final 16 minutes to ice the game.
But it was that performance from Brown — a fresh face to this experienced Salamanca squad that made it all the way to the state semifinals a year ago — that caught the coach’s attention.
“Avery works his tail off,” Bennett said. “It’s his first year of varsity basketball and all he’s done all year is put his head down and work and I’m so proud of him. He never gets a lot of credit. For him to come to Buff State, and with his brother — that was probably (Lucas Brown’s) worst shooting game of the year — so Avery playing the way that he did was great to see.”
The elder Brown, one of the leading scorers in Section 6 and the all-time points leader at Salamanca finished with 16 points, but had just seven in the first half and was picked up by his teammates.
Neither team shot especially well from beyond the arc either, with the Warriors going 2-for-13 and Bennett hitting three of its 15 attempts from deep.
WITH MOST of the work being found in the interior and in transition, Salamanca stalwart senior Andy Herrick thrived.
He had nine points in the second quarter to help Salamanca swat off that comeback attempt, and hit six of his seven free throws attempts in a game where the Warriors went 16-of-27, to finish with a game-high 21 points.
Adam Bennett has seen plenty of those gritty performances from Herrick on these deep Salamanca postseason runs over the past two seasons, but the veteran coach still acknowledged the talents of his team’s leader.
“He’s the most unbelievable kid I've ever met so we’re going to give everything that we have to continue to play with him as long as we can,” Bennett said. “He’s a great leader; the guys respect the hell out of him, and he’s an outstanding kid and a great basketball player. We’re just all playing desperate to try to play for him.”
The Warriors will get to play for him at the sectional level one final time, Saturday at noon back at Buff State against No. 10 Fredonia (17-7), a league foe that sprung the upset of No. 3 Newfane in the other semifinal. The Warriors swept the regular season series against the Hillbillies, most recently notching a nine-point win on January 30.
“That’s my message to the guys: we have to get better out of this and get ready for a really good team coming out of this other game,” Bennett said.