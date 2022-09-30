You can feel it in the crisp fall air.
At the midpoint of the high school football regular season, each game seems to carry increased significance. That’s certainly the case for the Salamanca Warriors coming off a thrilling 40-30 victory at Fredonia last weekend.
The challenge appears no lighter this week. Salamanca (3-1, 2-0) visits Southwestern (3-1, 2-0) in a contest that will decide first place in the Section 6 Class C South division, at least for now. Southwestern visits Fredonia the following weekend and Salamanca still has two more divisional games over the final three weeks.
Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek called last week “a big win,” but recognized the calendar doesn’t leave much time to celebrate.
“It was a good turning point game and we were able to celebrate that,” he said. “But once you get into the regular season like this, you start to realize that you are limited for time. We had a couple weeks of Saturday games, so we always had an extra day, so this week has been a little tighter, the turnover has been tighter, obviously things start to creep up, minor injuries with kids and school stuff. It comes at you faster than it does earlier in the year, but that’s also part of the fun of the … midseason league games, because at this point you’ve got a pretty good beat on who you are as a team and who your opponents are. So it’s not a ton of new, it’s just refine, retool, scheme up for a specific opponent, so practices have been pretty good. I’ve been happy this week.”
The cooler fall weather helps practice a bit too.
“The temperature dipping just a little bit also gives that little extra boost. It’s not as hot and we feel pretty good at practice,” Bartoszek added.
Last year, Salamanca won a nailbiter against the Trojans at home, 14-13. Bartoszek respects what the Trojans have built for many years, from former coach Jay Sirianni through Jake Burkholder’s current coaching staff.
“Southwestern is always going to be well-coached, they’re always going to be disciplined, they’re always going to bring a lot of energy and confidence,” he said. “They’re a team that’s been successful for a lot of years, so these kids are used to winning, they expect to win these games. And going to their place is never easy. They typically get good crowd participation, it’s a great place to play, it really is a fun environment but it’s tough. It is tough to overcome.
“They once again have a pretty well-rounded team and you can tell that these guys have worked hard and they have a lot of good weight room guys. They’re tough kids. For us this year, just like the last few weeks, we’re going to have to battle each week where our expectations are that each game we need to play four quarters of football and this is going to be one of those games.
“Both teams know what’s at stake, so that makes it a little more intense, no one’s going to sneak through this one. We both know the stakes, we’re in the middle of the league schedule, so the league is on the line right now and it should be fun.”
JUST AS Southwestern’s historical success gives its current players confidence, Bartoszek sees confidence building in his team from close games like last week in Fredonia or a year ago against Southwestern or a playoff win over Portville in the 2021 spring season.
“Our kids now have created an identity where we also expect to win, we also expect to compete,” Bartoszek said. “The success kind of breeds success, so we’re not going to walk into many games where we’re overly concerned that we’re going to get run off the field. Southwestern has built that reputation, they’ve won games that have built that confidence and last year, it was a big one. It was as exciting a win we’ve had here and I’m assuming and I’m sure that their coaches are using last year’s win as motivation. We’re using the league record and the league championship talk as our motivation as well. It’s fun to be in games like this at this point in the season. We’ve earned it, they’ve earned it and let’s go see who comes out on top.”
AFTER LICKING its wounds from a 34-0 setback at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove, Olean will try to fare better against another Section 6 Class B2 contender. The Huskies (2-2) face Cheektowaga tonight at Bradner Stadium.
The Warriors (3-1, 2-0) sit in first place in B2 and already own a win over Falconer/CV/MG.
“They’re big and talented,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said. “They have a tailback that’s about 240 pounds, he had 300 yards last weekend. So we know that we are going to have to play a more physical brand of football if we want to stay on the field with Cheektowaga this weekend.” Also in Class B, Pioneer (3-1, 2-0) plays the top-ranked small school in Western New York, playing host to Iroquois (4-0, 2-0) tonight in a B1 matchup.
IN CLASS D, Portville (3-1, 2-1) has its second straight road challenge from one of the league’s best. The Panthers lost a heartbreaker in overtime at Franklinville/Ellicottville last week. Now they have a chance to bounce back over a quality opponent as they visit Panama to play Clymer/Sherman/Panama (3-1, 3-1) on Saturday afternoon.