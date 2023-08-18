This summer, two girls from the Salamanca varsity basketball team were chosen to represent Team Haudenosaunee in the North American Indigenous Games.
Karina Crouse and Bella Wolfe, cousins and players for the Warriors’ girls basketball team will be entering their senior year of high school and according to their head coach at Salamanca, Joe Hinman, are some of the most dedicated he’s ever seen. In the face of adversity last season, Crouse and Wolfe stepped up.
“I've spent two years with Karina and Bella, starting as an assistant two years ago … and these girls are probably the hardest workers on the court and school,” he said. “They've really shown a lot of leadership. Especially last year, we didn't really have any seniors that stepped up, so they were really the two that kind of filled that leadership role for us.”
Hinman spoke of the girls’ great character and how much pride they take in what they do on a daily basis. He also said how he was not surprised at all when they were chosen to represent the Haudenosaunee in the Games.
For Crouse and Wolfe, the experience meant a lot. Representing their culture and community alongside girls they have never met before was special to them and allowed them to build relationships.
“The biggest thing about it was playing for our community and showing that we can play from our area,” Crouse said. “We may not have known each other because we're all from different areas of the Haudenosaunee, but we all came together, played really well and created a bond at the end of it.”
Wolfe echoed these words, adding that their fellow members of Team Haudenosaunee are now people they could “always depend on and talk to whenever we need to.”
And it wasn’t just the members of their U19 basketball team that were there in support of the girls, it was a conglomeration of communities from across North America that supported them. The gyms were packed more than Crouse had ever seen and fans were more excited for the aspect of competition rather than coming out on top.
“It was honestly pretty wild,” she said. “The gyms were more full than any other game I've seen. We would cheer for other teams and other teams would cheer for us. It was really fun to be able to look up and see everyone still engaged.”
This acted as a bonding agent for all people involved. Divides disappeared as fans came together from all different walks of life to cheer on players even if they were technically competitors.
“It brought all of us indigenous people together no matter where we were from and we felt as one whole when we were cheering for one team,” Wolfe said.
While the environment was supportive, Crouse noted a high level of competition during games. She said some players on other teams were even committed to play Division I college basketball. However, according to her, playing against such good competition only made them better in return.
The players also had to adapt to the game. For Crouse, it was about staying out of foul trouble and making sure your fitness was up.
“You had to play with a lot of patience,” she said. “For me, it was mainly about staying on the court in the first game. I came out strong and I had a pretty good game, but I got myself in trouble. So I had to really change the way I played within the next couple games. (Also), not being tired is the biggest thing because you want to see you want to be able to play.”
Wolfe added that another just as important reason for staying on the court was to build more team chemistry. If they were going to succeed as a team of players who have never played together before, they would need to learn each other’s styles. The only way to do that was to be on the court.
“You had to learn how other players on your team play, especially because you've never played with them before,” Wolfe said. “So the longer you stay on the court, the more chemistry you could have with them.”
That chemistry helped Team Haudenosaunee secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition. After defeating Nova Scotia in their opening matchup by a score of 68-58, they fell to Team Minnesota in their final group stage match. In the quarterfinals Team Haudenosaunee lost 66-31 to eventual gold medalists Manitoba.
For Wolfe, one thing that surprised her was the amount of support, not just from within the Games themselves, but also from back home as she said “I wasn't really expecting that many people to watch it.”
Similarly, Crouse noted the messages she received on social media, some from people she has never played with before, lifted her up.
“I would go on my phone and go on Twitter and I'd see our JV and varsity girls and even some girls that aren't even in modified yet … watching us on like our little jumbotron,” she said. “It was really cool and it felt nice seeing people send messages after saying good game. That was really helpful.”
While the games have ended and Crouse and Wolfe are now preparing for their upcoming fall sports seasons, they both carry pride in being able to represent their culture citing this as the most important aspect of the entire event.
“Making our culture proud and making our area proud, the Haundeosaunee,” Crouse said. “We didn't want to be the first ones out and let everyone down. We just wanted to show that we could play and there was a lot in the way like, the way we play here in New York is completely different.”
Wolfe agreed. Representing their community was what it was all about. But not to be forgotten were the moments and relationships that will continue long after the Games ended.
“I think it was about showing up for our culture and for our people,” she said. “But also seeing how many other different cultures are around the world and even in the States and just making memories and friendships that could possibly last for a very long time.”
(Times Herald sports writer Spencer Bates may be contacted at sbates@oleantimesherald.com)