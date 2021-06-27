SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Varsity boys lacrosse team came to play, scoring 16 goals and emerging victorious in Thursday's Section 6 Class D title match against Eden.
Senior Amos Whitcomb found his stride early on, netting the contests first three goals in just under five minutes and pocketing a fourth minutes later, ending with 5 on the day.
The scoring continued for the home side, charging to an 8-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 10-3 advantage at halftime. Kelvin George and Tre Turner both picked up the hat-trick with three goals as well, with Nate Kettle scoring two in the 16-11 victory.
"It felt great,” Amos Whitcomb, starting attacker for the Warriors, remarked on the team's success in a big game. "Last time we saw them they got the win, so it feels great to come out in a title game, score a few goals and help pick up the win this time."
Eden's offense was looking to come from behind late in the game, scoring several unanswered goals.
In spite of the late surge, senior goaltender Jarod White held on with 20 saves. Along with the team's offensive pressure, it proved to be too much for any such comeback to take place.
After the final whistle, White was awarded the Cross Training Athletics Character Award.
Salamanca, the top seed in Class D after a regular season league title, finishes the season 11-2. The victory gives the Warriors their third sectional championship in program history, and first since 2008.