SALAMANCA — Marla Warrior totaled six goals, two assists, three draw controls and three ground balls to power Salamanca to a 20-9 win over Depew in a girls lacrosse matchup on Friday.
Ryleigh John had four goals, an assist, seven draw controls, five ground balls and an interception for the Warriors (7-4, 7-3). Monique White had three goals, one assist and two ground balls.
BOYS TENNIS
Olean 5, Jamestown 0OLEAN — Mark Brown and Alex Blehar both earned straight-sets singles wins as Olean remained unbeaten at 8-0 (7-0).
Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutilette won a rain-shortened (6-1, 3-0) point at first doubles for the Huskies, who also picked up two forfeit points.
AT OLEAN Olean 5, Jamestown 0
Singles:
Brown (O) 6-1, 6-0 Malarkey; Be (O) forfeit; Blehar (O) 6-1, 6-0 Nugent
Doubles: Linderman/Boutilette (O) 6-1, 3-0 (inc.) Isabella/Anderson; Aiello/Wolfe (O) forfeit