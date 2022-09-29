HOUGHTON — Mitch Ward picked a great time to score his historic 94th career goal.

Ward set the Fillmore boys soccer team’s program record with 94 career goals and it cae when his team needed it the most. The senior attacker, a former Big 30 Player of the Year in 2020, converted a penalty kick with just five minutes remaining in a non-league game against Houghton on Thursday. The lone goal of the game, it gave the Eagles a 1-0 victory to stay undefeated at 1-0.

