HOUGHTON — Mitch Ward picked a great time to score his historic 94th career goal.
Ward set the Fillmore boys soccer team’s program record with 94 career goals and it cae when his team needed it the most. The senior attacker, a former Big 30 Player of the Year in 2020, converted a penalty kick with just five minutes remaining in a non-league game against Houghton on Thursday. The lone goal of the game, it gave the Eagles a 1-0 victory to stay undefeated at 1-0.
Fillmore goalkeeper Luke Columbo made six saves in a shutout. For Houghton, Marco Zanini made seven saves.
“It was another gritty and gutsy effort by the boys tonight,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg siad. “Houghton came out and played us very tough in difficult field conditions. It was really nice to be able to grind out our second close win of the week on a night where the bounces didn’t always go our way.”
Vosburg said his “hat goes off to” Ward for his record-breaking goal.
“He’d be the first to tell you that he’d trade all his goals and the scoring record just to ensure his team won every night, so I’m just incredibly proud of him for his leadership and work ethic on and off the field,” Vosburg said.
NON-LEAGUEGenesee Valley/Belfast 0 Scio/Friendship 0SCIO — Taylor Moore made seven saves for Scio/Friendship 3-7-1), while Thai Norasethaporn had five saves for Genesee Valley/Belfast (4-3-3) in a scoreless tie.
“It was pretty much a midfield battle,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “Each team maybe had one good chance each and neither obviously went in. It was a big improvement compared to our last game (3-2 loss to Hinsdale) for sure, so it’s a step in the right direction.”
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Andover/Whitesville 0BOLIVAR — Evan Pinney and Reiss Gaines scored two goals each to lead Bolivar-Richburg (9-1-1).
Braden Zilker also scored a goal for the Wolverines. Aydin Sisson marked two assists while Zilker, Noah Little and Ian Unfus had one assist each. B-R goalkeeper David Abdo had five saves in a shutout.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 1-9.
Bath-Haverling 4, Wellsville 0WELLSVILLE — Wellsville’s Logan Dunbar made nine saves in goal but the Lions fell to 4-7-1.
Wellsville registered 10 shots in the loss.
CORRECTIONHinsdale 3, Scio/Friendship 2, OTFRIENDSHIP — Due to incorrect information supplied to the Times Herald, Wednesday’s edition credited Hinsdale’s Bryce Guerin with two goals and Gage Guerin with the overtime winner for the Bobcats.
Correctly stated, Bo Jackson totaled two goals for Hinsdale, including the game-winner with 39 seconds remaining in the second overtime period. The Bobcats’ third marker came on an own-goal from S/F.