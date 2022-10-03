FILLMORE — Last Thursday, Mitch Ward broke the Fillmore boys soccer record for career goals.
Four nights later, the former Big 30 Player of the Year — and soon to be three-time Big 30 all-star — set another major program mark: this time for points.
Ward exploded for five goals, four of those coming in a 20-minute stretch in the first half, to power Fillmore to an 11-0 win over Andover/Whitesville in a non-league Allegany County matchup on Monday night. The senior forward upped his school-record goal total to 99, and can get his 100th against Genesee Valley/Belfast on Thursday. He also had two assists, giving him the Fillmore points record with 236.
Both marks were previously held by 2005 Big Player of the Year Jesse Woolsey.
“Special shoutout to Mitch,” FCS coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “At halftime, we presented him with a game ball.”
Of the decisive victory, Vosburg added: “We were firing on all cylinders tonight. We were able to play great possession soccer and generate a ton of chances. Eben Schilke and Mitch were in sync throughout the first half and our center-mids and stoppers did a great job as a unit starting our attack.”
Schilke notched a goal and three assists while Layton Sanasith (assist), Zach Sisson, Jack Cool and Henry Sarina all added markers for the Eagles (11-0). Brent Zubikowski, Jude Beardsley, Lucas Hersee and Damon Wood each had an assist. Luke Colombo made eight saves en route to his seventh shutout of the season. Landon Ordway picked up 14 saves for Andover/Whitesville (1-12).
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 2, Houghton 0
BOLIVAR — In a battle of two of the county’s top teams behind Fillmore, Bolivar-Richburg again got the better of Houghton.
After a scoreless stalemate through the first 59 minutes, B-R finally broke through midway through the second period when Landon Barkley scored off a pass from Reiss Gaines. With six minutes remaining, Gaines tacked on an insurance marker, with Aydin Sisson getting the assist.
David Abdo needed three saves to preserve the shutout for the Wolverines (10-1-1), who had beaten Houghton, 2-1, for the Belfast Tournament title early last month.
The Panthers dropped to 8-4.
Scio/Friendship 3, Hammondsport 0
SCIO — After dropping a 5-0 decision to Hammondsport back on Sept. 21, Scio/Friendship returned the favor in the rematch.
Jordan White tallied on a first-half penalty kick and he and Ethan Davenport both notched markers after the break for S/F (4-8-1). Taylor Moore logged six saves for the shutout.
Ethan Buckley stopped 12 shots for Hammondsport.
“It was nice to get a win against these guys,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “They put it on us (up there), so it was nice to have a turnaround. We’ve shored some things up since then, switched some things, and we’re playing better now.”
Wellsville 1, Campbell-Savona 0
CAMPBELL — Sophomore Evan Billings’ first varsity goal at the 18th minute mark of the first half made the difference for Wellsville.
Billings’ goal came off a corner kick from Aiden Cowburn as the Lions (5-7-1) avenged a previous 2-0 loss to C-S (6-4-2). Logan Dunbar piled up 17 saves in an impressive effort to preserve the shutout.
Hinsdale 1, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELFAST — Preston Jackson scored just before halftime and the goal held up as Hinsdale avenged a 6-0 loss to GV/Belfast from earlier in the year to stun the JagDogs.
Caleb Elliott made five saves in a shutout effort for the Bobcats (4-7), who have a season-best three-straight games. Thai Norasethaporn stopped six shots for GV/Belfast (5-4-3).
“Not thrilled at all,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan acknowledged. “Our boys played like garbage. They beat us to the ball, they wanted it way more than we did; we didn’t even show up. Credit to Hinsdale, tonight they were a way better team than we were.”