SOUTH WALES — The goal of the New Life boys basketball team was to take Xavier Laverty out of the game. And it accomplished that, limiting the 1,000-point scorer to just nine points, one of his few outings this season in single digits.
Walsh boasts a couple of other players capable of scoring 20-plus points, though, and those names stepped up on Thursday. The result was another Independent Athletic Conference Tournament title for the Eagles.
Patrick Tufino made six 3s and poured in 33 points while Max Garvin and Russell Maine totaled 20 and 17 points, respectively, to key top-seeded Walsh to a 79-73 victory over New Life in the IAC championship game at Gow School.
Laverty still grabbed 12 rebounds while nearly finishing with a double-double. Walsh (8-2) sank 13 treys for the game, with Garvin and Maine combining for seven, and held a little bit of a cushion before No. 2 NLC (6-12) closed the gap in the fourth quarter.
It was a rubber-match victory for Walsh, who had beaten New Life earlier in the year before dropping the rematch last week.
“They did a diamond-and-one on X and did a good job with it,” said Walsh coach Andy Moore, whose teams have won consecutive IAC titles. “Our other guys really executed. We shot it pretty well; we led from the get-go, for the whole game, and had it up to 14, 15 in the second half.
“Russell’s a junior for us, that was the best game he’s had all year. It was a perfect time to have a great game.”
Timothy Hutter racked up 38 points and 14 rebounds while Prince Terrison had 13 points for New Life.
“I am proud of my guys.,” New Life coach Jim Hutter said. “They have improved greatly over the course of the season and did a great job hanging tough all night against an excellent team. Timothy had 38 and could have easily had 50. I am amazed at the variety of ways he can score the ball, all while being the focus of the other team’s defense.”
CCAA EAST I
Chautauqua Lake 42, Portville 27
MAYVILLE — Luke Waters scored 12 points and 10 players reached the scoring column to propel Chautauqua Lake.
After trailing 8-0 through the first quarter, the Thunderbirds (9-4, 8-2) outscored Portville 42-19 over the final three quarters while securing the season sweep. Joe Long had 14 points and six rebounds, Maxx Yehl grabbed 14 rebounds and Hunter Griffin had four steals for the Panthers (6-5, 5-4).
“We started cold and warmed up a little bit,” said CL coach Alex Reyda. “We hit all (three) of our 3s (in a 17-6 second quarter).”
NON-LEAGUE
Fredonia 82, Franklinville 55
FREDONIA — Ethan Fry (four 3-pointers) dropped in 32 points and Tyler Putney notched 23 to power Fredonia.
Blake Frank poured in 29 points and nearly had a triple-double with 10 steals and eight rebounds and Matt Peters (9 points) had five thefts for the Panthers. Franklinville lost starter Logan Frank to an ankle injury in the second quarter and kept him out as a precaution ahead of next week’s playoffs.
Given that it was shorthanded, FCS coach Scott Shenk was pleased with his team’s effort against a Class B opponent.
“We knew going in we had not seen a team with as much speed as they have,” Shenk said of Fredonia. “It was great for us to see a team like that — to show and prove to ourselves that we can play with that speed. It was great playoff prep for us.”
GIRLS
CCAA WEST I
Olean 46, Allegany-Limestone 28
ALLEGANY — Nora Sweitzer collected 12 points and Anayah Parks-Barker added 10 to guide Olean to a win in its regular season finale.
Up just two (19-17) at the break, the Huskies (9-5) used a big third quarter to pull away, outscoring the Gators 19-3 in the period.
“We played a great first half and fourth quarter,” said A-L coach Katie Duggan, whose team matched Olean over the final eight minutes. “We just had a tough third quarter. Regardless, I’m proud of my team. They’ve worked hard every day and have wanted to get better.”
Devin Ralston had eight points for Allegany-Limestone, which finished the year 3-10.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 54, Salamanca 34
PORTVILLE — Mallory Welty (8 points) recorded nine rebounds and five assists and Mia Hlasnik (8 points) had three steals to lead a balanced effort for Portville.
Mia Welty chipped in four helpers and Reggie Tkacik had three steals for the Panthers, who jumped out to an 18-2 first-quarter lead while finishing the regular season 12-4 (6-4).
“It was a wonderful night recognizing our four seniors: Kaedence Ault, Mia Hlasnick, Hailey Keim and Reggie,” PCS coach Inga Welty said. “Hlas had a few steals for layups and scored all of her points in the (first) quarter. Kaedence scored the first bucket of the game and then got another a few possessions later.”
Morgan Maybee had eight points for the Warriors (0-13, 0-10).
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 45, North Collins 34
NORTH COLLINS — Franklinville picked up the victory in its final league game, improving to 5-8 (5-3 in East II, tied for second place).
Autumn Awald and Michaela Rice scored 11 points each for North Collins (3-10).
GIRLS AT PORTVILLE Salamanca (34)
Warrior 2 0-0 5, Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Rea 2 0-0 5, Burch 1 2-2 4, Maybee 2 4-6 8, Klahn 1 0-0 2, Monahan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 7-10 34.
Portville (54)
Kosinski 2 0-1 4, Ma. Welty 3 0-0 8, Hlasnick 4 0-0 8, Mi. Welty 3 0-0 6, Zollinger 1 0-2 2, Keim 2 1-2 6, Artlip 1 0-0 2, Fries 1 0-0 2, Lyle 2 0-0 4, Ault 2 0-0 4, Tkacik 1 0-0 3, Bentley 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 2-7 54. Salamanca 2 14 25 34 Portville 18 27 50 54
Three-point goals: Salamanca 3 (Warrior, Rea, Monahan); Portville 6 (Ma. Welty 2, Mi. Welty 2, Keim, Tkacik). Total fouls: Salamanca 8, Portville 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT ALLEGANY Olean (46)
Martin 2 0-0 5, Sweitzer 3 4-6 12, Parks-Barker 4 0-0 10, Federowicz 2 3-4 7, L. Williams 2 2-2 6, M. Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 9-12 46.
Allegany-Limestone (28)
Ralston 2 3-5 8, DeRose 1 4-4 6, Wolfgang 1 0-0 2, Louser 1 0-0 2, Lippert 1 0-0 3, Callen 2 3-4 6. Totals: 8 10-15 28. Olean 7 19 38 46 A-L 8 17 20 28
Three-point goals: Olean 5 (Martin, Sweitzer 2, Parks-Barker 2); A-L 2 (Ralston, Lippert).
BOYS AT SOUTH WALES Archbishop Walsh (79)
Laverty 3 3-4 9, Tufino 11 5-10 33, Maine 5 3-4 17, Garvin 7 3-4 20, Swenson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 14 22 79.
New Life Christian (73)
Terrison 6 1-1 13, Andoh 3 0-1 6, Hanson-Nortey 2 0-0 6, Hutter 15 5-11 38, Ofori 2 0-0 6, Ampiah-Kwofi 2 0-2 4. Totals: 30 6-15 73. Walsh 19 38 60 79 NLCS 12 31 48 73
Three-point goals: Walsh 13 (Tufino 6, Maine 4, Garvin 3); NLCS 7 (Hanson-Nortey 2, Hutter 3, Ofori 2). Total fouls: Walsh 16, NLCS 21. Fouled out:
Prince (N).
AT MAYVILLE Portville (27)
Mathes 0 1-2 1, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Long 6 0-0 14, Petruzzi 2 1-6 6, Yehl 1 1-3 3, L. Petryszak 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 4-13 27.
Chautauqua Lake (42)
Adams 3 0-0 7, Ormsby 1 0-0 2, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Engdahl 1 0-0 2, D’Anthony 1 0-0 2, Waters 5 1-2 12, Sauerland 1 0-0 3, Godfrey 1 0-0 2, Parkhurst 2 1-2 5, Petroff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-6 42. Portville 8 14 19 27 Chautauqua Lake 0 17 26 42
Three-point goals: Portville 3 (Long 2, Petruzzi); CL 3 (Adams, Waters, Sauerland). Total fouls: Portville 8, CL 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT FREDONIA Franklinville (55)
B. Frank 12 5-5 29, Peters 2 5-8 9, Terwilliger 2 0-1 8, Shenk 1 1-3 3, L. Frank 2 1-2 6. Totals: 21 12-18 55.
Fredonia (82)
D. Gullo 2 0-0 5, Putney 10 1-1 23, Berg 1 0-0 3, Fields 1 0-0 3, Frazier 4 0-0 10, Lemiszko 1 0-0 2, Fry 14 0-0 32, Schrader 1 0-1 2, F. Gullo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 1-2 82. Franklinville 9 21 31 55 Fredonia 18 38 61 82
Three-point goals: Frank. 1 (L. Frank); Fredonia 11 (D. Gullo, Putney 2, Fields, Berg, Frazier 2, Fry 4). Total fouls: Frank. 11, Fredonia 15. Fouled out: Creeley (Fre.).