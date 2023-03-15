In its rich history, the Archbishop Walsh boys basketball program has produced over a dozen 1,000-point scorers, three Big 30 scoring champions, two Big 30 Players of the Year and a number of other names whose hoops exploits are the stuff of local legend.
And they were all on the minds of the current Walsh team on March 6.
To those on the outside, this night, and this game, were innocuous enough: This was essentially a play-in game, between No. 4 Walsh and fifth-seeded Gow, into the semifinals of the lesser known Independent Athletic Conference amid the public high schools’ regional qualifier week.
But this contest, in Walsh’s Olean gym, meant everything to the Eagles.
And that’s because this home game might well have been the last home game, the final bow in a memorable, six-decade exhibition, in this building.
A MONTH ago, it was announced that both Walsh and Southern Tier Catholic School will soon relocate to one of the area’s other former Catholic school settings, ending the former’s stay at the familiar North 24th Street location, which began with the building’s construction in 1959.
That means that when it emerged from the far side doorway last Monday night, an Eagles team was likely doing so for the last time. And the gravity of that moment wasn’t lost on first-year coach Mike Brady and his players.
“That was a real big moment for us,” Brady said that night. “It was an emotional thing to get that last win, to be able to win that last game.”
Securing that victory, giving Walsh’s gym the ending it deserved, was no lock.
After jumping out to an early double-digit advantage and leading 20-11 after the first quarter, Walsh found itself tied (36-36) at halftime, with Gow having snatched much of the momentum. But then it sat down and talked about those that had come before them. And as any alumnus who’s ever engaged in this same exercise, whether on a barstool or at a reunion, at a family event or ball game, would tell you, there’s certainly plenty to discuss.
THIS IS the venue that gave rise to the program’s earliest milestone scorers in Dan Metzler, John Karuch and Jack Amphlett, its more recent stars, including Ryan Whelpley, Tavien Kemp and Xavier Laverty, and the long and illustrious list in between: Names such as Jeff Grandusky, Bruno DiGiglio, Mike Droney, Steve Watson and Tom Sear.
And it’s where these players’ accomplishments, and all the memories that come with them, have long been preserved.
Walsh won the 1968 Manhattan Cup championship and countless other Smith League, Monsignor Martin Association, Expressway and IAC titles thereafter. It has a two-time Smith League scoring champion in Karuch (with averages of 26.7 and 26.2 points), the MMA’s all-time single-season scoring leader in Kemp, who tallied 749 points in 22 league games in 2017-18, and a former program scoring leader, DiGiglio, who totaled 1,338 points in just 69 varsity contests.
Whelpley, a 2012 Walsh graduate, still sits third in Section 6 history in scoring with 2,347 points, while Kemp is 41st with 1,716 points. Bill Clarke had a 50-point outing against Cattaraugus in 1980-81. And those of a certain age will point out: there’s no telling how many more points Grandusky would have scored had there been a 3-point line in the early 1970s.
OF COURSE, a good portion of those moments would have been born in the Walsh gym, which was almost always packed on winter nights from the mid-1960s through the 2000s. And that’s why it was so important to Brady and the current bunch to make sure that this final go-round ended in victory.
His is a team that boasts the next rising Walsh star: sophomore Luca Quinn, one of the Big 30’s top scorers, who had several 40-point outings this season. And behind Quinn, who piled up 42 on this night, the Eagles did just that, responding with a 22-14 third quarter before holding off Gow in a 72-68 triumph.
For the Eagles and their proud hoops history, it remains to be seen what’s next.
But all that mattered on March 6, aside from winning, was the past.
“It’s funny, we’ll sit in practice and I’ll look up at all the banners hanging up,” Brady went on, “the Ryan Whelpleys, and all these guys that have come through here, the Droneys, and I look up, and there, and (our) guys … they all know every single one of these players on the wall. And even Dr. (John, former coach) Watson in the time that he was there, we may homage to these guys in practice all the time. Even all of our offensive plays are named after alums from Walsh.
“It means a heck of a lot to me and a lot to those kids, so that was really important for us to win (that night), especially for that reason … for that reason and that reason alone.”