OLEAN — For the second-straight night, the Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team jumped out to a big lead.
A night earlier it took a 20-12 lead in an eventual 62-54 win over Cattaraugus-LV. On Thursday, it held a 28-0 advantage on Gow School.
And in this one, it maintained that sizable gap throughout.
Xavier Laverty totaled 21 points and four steals to key the Eagles to a 70-22 win over Gow in an Independent Athletic Conference matchup. Max Garvin added 15 points and four steals while Patrick Tufino posted 12 points for the Eagles (2-0).
Walsh hit eight 3-pointers on the night, getting at least one trey from six different players, including two each from Laverty and Tufino. That range of shooters is something Walsh coach Andy Moore hopes to take advantage of throughout the season.
Of Thursday’s effort, he said: “We were a little more consistent tonight. It was good to have a game where we can play everybody and get other guys some experience.”
Marc Burris had 11 of 22 points for Gow.
AT OLEAN Gow School (22)
Russell 4 0-2 8, Walcher 1 1-4 3, Marc Burris 5 0-2 11, Gelman 0 0-4 0, Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-12 22.
Archbishop Walsh (70)
Quinn 2 1-1 6, Laverty 7 5-6 21, Przybyla 1 0-0 3, Swenson 2 0-0 4, Tufino 4 2-2 12, Maine 4 0-1 9, Garvin 6 2-2 15. Totals: 26 10-12 70. Gow 0 8 13 22 Walsh 28 40 60 70
Three-point goals: Gow 1 (Burris); Walsh 8 (Quinn, Laverty 2, Przybyla, Tufino 2, Maine, Garvin). Total fouls: Gow 9, Walsh 11. Fouled out: None.