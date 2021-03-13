OLEAN — Kayla Johnson racked up 19 points and the Park School girls basketball team rode a fast start to a 50-22 triumph over Archbishop Walsh in an IAC matchup on Friday night.
Shania Evans and Lylla Schindler added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Park, which led 16-2 after the first quarter.
Keely Policastro had six points for the Eagles (2-9).
AT OLEAN Park School (50)
Johnson 8 0-0 19, Horn 1 0-0 2, Lott 3 0-0 6, Sack 1 0-0 2, Schindler 4 2-4 10, Evans 3 5-6 11. Totals: 20 7-10 50.
Archbishop Walsh (22)
Forney 1 0-0 2, Przybyla 2 0-0 4, Kirkwood 0 0-4 0, Howard 2 0-0 6, Bailey 0 2-2 2, K. Policastro 3 2-4 8. Totals: 8 4-10 20. Park 16 28 43 70 Walsh 2 14 18 22
Three-point goals: Park 3 (Johnson); Walsh 2 (Howard). Total fouls: Park 8, Walsh 11. Fouled out: Kirkwood (W).