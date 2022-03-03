SOUTH WALES — In order to keep its postseason chances alive, the Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team saved its best for last Thursday night.
The Eagles trailed 23-18 at halftime, then 30-29 after three quarters, of an IAC quarterfinal against Gow School. But in the game’s final quarter, Walsh outscored Gow 17-4 to claim a 46-34 victory.
Luca Quinn scored 20 points to pace the No. 5 Eagles (5-17) while Russell Maine had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Everett Swenson grabbed 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive end, and blocked two shots.
Tyler Russell scored 18 points for No. 4 Gow.
Walsh is set to play No. 1 Park School on Tuesday in an IAC semifinal at 6 p.m. at Daemen College.
AT SOUTH WALES Archbishop Walsh (46)
Brady 3 2-2 9, Quinn 6 4-6 20, Maine 2 5-6 10, Swenson 3 1-6 7, Fujita 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 11-22 46.
Gow School (34)
Russell 7 1-2 18, Deonette 1 2-4 4, Grannahan 0 0-1 0, Young 2 0-0 6, Cuesta 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 3-7 34. Walsh 6 18 29 46 Gow 12 23 30 34
Three-point goals: Walsh 6 (Quinn 4, Brady, Maine); Gow 5 (Russell 3, Young 2). Total fouls: Walsh 11, Gow 17. Fouled out: Deonette (G).