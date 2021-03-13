SOUTH WALES — A night earlier, the Walsh boys basketball team wasn’t quite ready to go.
The Eagles had just come off an 11-day, COVID-related pause and displayed some noticeable rust, taking New Life Christian to overtime before falling, 69-66. On Friday, Walsh still needed time to get its rhythm back. This time, however, it was able to come away with a 35-point victory.
Max Garvin led a quartet of double-digit scorers with 19 points as Walsh bounced back in emphatic fashion with a 69-35 win and season sweep of Gow School in an IAC rematch. Patrick Tufino posted 16 points and five steals while Xavier Laverty added 17 points and Russell Maine 13 for the Eagles (6-2).
Walsh hit 10 treys on the night, including four from Garvin and three from Maine. And in beating Gow, it clinched both the IAC regular season crown (at 5-1, finishing a game up on New Life) and the No. 1 seed heading into next week’s league tournament.
The Eagles had just a 16-12 lead after the first quarter before pulling away over the next 24 minutes.
“We played last night after one practice, and we actually fared better than I thought we would,” said Walsh coach Andy Moore, whose team limited Gow to just 12 second-half points after taking a 36-23 lead into the break. “Today was a chance to play again and another chance to knock some of that rust off. We got off to a slow start, but played much better in the second half.”
CCAA EAST I
Portville 67, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 43
FALCONER — Hunter Griffin scored 14 points and Luke Petruzzi posted 12 points and three steals to key Portville.
Maxx Yehl (8 points) picked up 13 rebounds and five blocks, Joe Long also had 12 points and Kyle Mathes chipped in three steals and three thefts for the Panthers (5-4, 4-3).
“I’m really proud of how everyone, both the starters and the bench, got involved tonight,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “It was just a nice all-around team victory.”
Nick Erickson (four 3-pointers) had 16 points for Falconer/CV.
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 64, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 47
CATTARAUGUS — Leif Jimerson had a near triple-double of 19 points, nine steals and seven assists and Ellicottville used a big third quarter to earn a season sweep of C-LV.
Logan Grinols also tallied 19 points while Clayton Rowland (9 points) pulled down 11 rebounds. Up just three at the break, the Eagles (11-1) used a 25-10 run over the next eight minutes to take control.
Miles Volk had 16 points while Josh Halterman added 11 for the Timberwolves (6-5).
CCAA WEST I
Olean 78, Dunkirk 47
OLEAN — Olean drained an impressive 16 3-pointers from 10 different players and had its season-high point total in downing Dunkirk.
Jason Brooks (13 points), Corey Potter (12) and Zion James (11) led the Huskies in scoring and combined for six of those treys. Four others chipped in at least six points in an all-around effort for OHS, which cruised to its ninth-straight win and moved a game up on Allegany-Limestone for first in the league standings.
Tim Brown had 19 points for the Marauders (3-9).
Fredonia 60, Allegany-Limestone 45
FREDONIA — Fredonia limited Allegany-Limestone to just 16 second-half points in avenging a 46-39 loss to the Gators from earlier this year.
Tyler Putney registered 23 points while Mike Berg contributed 10 for the Hillbillies (7-5). Still clinging to a 40-36 lead through the third quarter, Fredonia outscored A-L 20-9 over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Anthony DeCapua hit five 3-pointers en route to 23 points while Ty Curran handed out four assists for the Gators (6-4).
Southwestern 50, Salamanca 45
LAKEWOOD — Calvin Ricker and Zishan Munir (four 3-pointers) went for 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lift Southwestern.
Up 20-18 at the break, the Trojans (8-3) used a 17-11 third quarter to find some separation and then held the Warriors off in the fourth quarter. After pulling out a 60-48 home win of Southwestern last month, Salamanca (5-6) came up just short in the rematch.
“It was a physical, hard-fought game; it was their senior night,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “The difference was that third quarter. They went on a run, they hit three 3s in transition and it was really the only time in the game that we lost them in transition, and that hurt us.”
Lucus Brown had 20 points while Austin Maybee collected 10 points, four rebounds and four assists and Jarrod White had even boards for the Warriors.
“It was a classic defensive battle,” Bennett continued. “I’m really proud of how hard we played. It’s a tough place to play and we gave ourselves a chance, we just couldn’t finish it off.”
AT FALCONER Portville (67)
Mathes 3 1-2 8, Griffin 6 0-0 14, Long 6 0-0 12, Gariepy 1 0-1 2, Stone 2 0-0 5, Petruzzi 5 0-0 12, Yehl 4 0-0 8, Lassiter 2 0-0 4, L. Petryszak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 1-3 67.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (43)
Erickson 6 0-0 16, Swanson 2 4-11 8, Boardman 2 0-0 5, Gross 3 0-1 6, Stahlman 3 2-2 8. Totals: 16 6-14 43. Portville 20 37 52 67 F/CV 11 18 27 43
Three-point goals: Portville 6 (Mathes, Griffin 1, Stone, Petruzzi 2); F/CV 5 (Erickson 4, Boardman). Total fouls: Portville 9, F/CV 4. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Ellicottville (64)
Marsh 1 2-2 4, Jimerson 7 4-6 19, DeKay 2 1-2 5, Caldwell 1 0-0 3, Dietrich 1 0-2 2, Rowland 4 1-2 9, Chudy 1 1-3 3, Grinols 7 2-3 19. Totals: 24 11-20 64.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (47)
Colton 0 2-2 2, Savidge 1 0-0 3, Perkins 2 0-0 4, Volk 6 2-3 16, Frentz 0 2-2 2, Furl 0 1-4 1, Halterman 4 0-0 11, Visnesky 3 0-0 8. Totals: 16 7-11 47. Ellicottville 11 24 49 64 CLV 13 21 31 47
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 5 (Jimerson, Caldwell, Grinols 3); CLV 8 (Savidge, Volk 2, Halterman 3, Visnesky 2). Total fouls: Ellicottville 14, CLV 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Dunkirk (47)
Lockett 1 0-0 3, Tell 2 0-0 6, Ortiz 6 0-1 13, Brown 7 5-6 19, Corsi 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 5-8 47.
Olean (78)
James 4 0-0 11, McClain 3 1-2 9, Brooks 4 4-4 13, Potter 5 0-0 12, DeRose 2 0-0 6, Ramadhan 3 0-0 7, Henzel 1 0-0 3, Pantuso 1 1-2 4, Hoffman 2 0-0 6, Perry 2 0-0 4, Martin 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 6-8 78. Dunkirk 5 19 36 47 Olean 15 38 60 78
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 4 (Lockett, Ortiz, Tell 2); Olean 16 (James 3, McClain 2, Brooks, Potter 2, DeRose 2, Ramadhan, Henzel, Pantuso, Hoffman 2, Martin). Total fouls: Dunkirk 8, Olean 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean won.
AT FREDONIA Allegany-Limestone (45)
Giardini 3 0-0 6, Curran 3 0-0 7, DeLong 1 0-0 2, DeCapua 9 0-0 23, H. Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 3, Gustafson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 2-2 45.
Fredonia (60)
Gullo 2 0-0 5, Putney 9 3-4 23, Berg 4 0-0 10, Frazier 2 0-0 6, Fry 4 0-0 9, Creeley 2 2-2 7. Totals: 23 5-6 60. A-L 17 29 36 45 Fredonia 15 31 40 60
Three-point goals: A-L 7 (DeCapua 5, Curran, H. Kwiatkowski); Fredonia 9 (Gullo, Putney 2, Berg 2, Frazier 2, Fry, Creeley). Total fouls: A-L 11, Fredonia 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT LAKEWOOD Salamanca (45)
McKenna 1 0-0 2, Pond 1 1-2 3, Maybee 5 0-0 10, Brown 7 3-4 20, McLarney 0 1-2 1, White 3 3-4 9. Totals: 17 8-12 45.
Southwestern (50)
Munir 4 0-0 12, Kennedy 2 3-4 7, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Pannes 3 0-0 8, Ricker 5 4-5 14, Ni 2 1-2 6. Totals: 17 8-11 50. Salamanca 9 18 29 45 Southwestern 11 20 37 50
Three-point goals: Salamanca 3 (Brown); S’western 8 (Munir 4, Johnson, Pannes 2, Ni). Total fouls: Salamanca 13, S’western 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Southwestern won.
AT SOUTH WALES Archbishop Walsh (69)
Quinn 1 0-0 2, Laverty 6 4-4 17, Swenson 1 0-0 2, Tufino 7 0-0 16, Maine 5 0-0 13, Garvin 7 1-2 19. Totals: 27 5-6 69.
Gow School (35)
Russell 5 0-2 10, Deronette 2 0-0 4, Walcher 0 3-4 3, Burris 1 0-0 2, Rhine 2 1-2 6, Gelman 4 0-0 8, Fontana 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-8 35. Walsh 16 36 55 69 Gow 12 23 32 35
Three-point goals: Walsh 10 (Laverty, Tufino 2, Maine 3, Garvin 4); Gow 1 (Rhine). Total fouls: Walsh 7, Gow 8. Fouled out: None.