OLEAN — Megan Jackson turned in a typically strong individual performance.
The Olean High swimming standout again won her two marquee events, the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, but that came in a loss to Section 5 power Wellsville on Thursday night at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
The Lions claimed every other first-place finish in topping the Huskies, 122-60.
Hayden Waldon and Kaylee Oswald both went a perfect 4-for-4 for the Lions, with Waldon claiming the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Oswald taking the 200 freestyle and diving event and each swimming on two winning relays, including anchoring the 200 freestyle relay team together.
Grace Kinnicutt took the 100 butterfly and was also part of two victorious relays and Morgan Mattison and Tiernee Brandes were also key cogs and a pair of relay wins. Jackson took the 200 IM in 2:20.90 and the 100 back in 1:02.78. The Huskies have dropped a trio of dual meets following a season-opening victory over Allegany-Limestone.
SWIMMING
Southwestern 130, Allegany-Limestone 50ALLEGANY — Lauryn Ball met the sectional qualifying standard in the 100 backstroke and Michaella Rhodes broke her own record in diving for the second time this season for Allegany-Limestone.
Ball finished first in 1:05.74 while Rhodes earned a score of 258.30.
Clarissa Hren (200 IM, 500 free) and Alexis Grijalva (100 free, 200 free) were both double-winners and swam on two winning relays for Southwestern.
“Although we lost, A-L posted 18 personal records,” Gators coach Maureen Ruether said. “The girls did a great job against a tough team.”
AT OLEANWellsville 122, Olean 60200 medley relay:
Wellsville (Brandes, Waldon, Kinnicutt, Mattison) 2:02.32
200 freestyle:
Oswald (W) 2:22.47
200 IM:
Jackson (O) 2:20.90
50 freestyle:
Waldon (W) :26.82
Diving:
Oswald (W) 175.65
100 butterfly:
Kinnicutt (W) 1:05.52
100 freestyle:
Waldon (W) :58.36
500 freestyle:
VanEtten (W) 6:47.54
200 freestyle relay:
Wellsville (Brandes, Mattison, Oswald, Waldon) 1:51.13
100 backstroke:
Jackson (O) 1:02.78
100 breaststroke:
Bidzerkowney (W) 1:22.13
400 freestyle relay:
Wellsville (Budinger, Hart, Kinnicutt, Oswald) 4:21.07
AT OLEANSouthwestern 130, Allegany-Limestone 50200 medley relay:
Southwestern (Faulk, Spitz, Cresanti, C. Hren) 2:15.56
200 freestyle:
Grijalva (S) 2:08.97
200 IM:
C. Hren (S) 2:33.34
50 freestyle:
Faulk (S) :27.21
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 258.30
100 butterfly:
S. Hren (S) 1:20.66
100 freestyle:
Grijalva (S) 1:01.46
500 freestyle:
C. Hren (S) 5:45.22
200 freestyle relay:
Southwestern (Faulk, Grijalva, Hamilton, C. Hren) 1:51.84
100 backstroke:
Ball (AL) 1:05.74
100 breaststroke:
Spitz (S) 1:20.22
400 freestyle relay: Southwestern (Grijalva, Hamilton, Fosberg, Spitz) 4:21.44