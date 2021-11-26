Kylie Blessing looks back now and laughs, but she didn’t want to be a setter at first.
Blessing started coming to Kelly Unverdorben’s summer volleyball camps as a fourth grader and soon found her way onto the Portville coach’s travel teams. She came up as an outside hitter and was happy to play there: seeking out the kill opportunities to jump high and end the point. But Unverdorben had other plans for Blessing by the time she made an under-14 travel team as just a 12-year-old.
“I decided I was going to start training her to be my setter and she was so mad at me,” Unverdorben said with a big laugh. “She's like, ‘I’m a hitter,' and it was pretty comical. She and I laugh about it today.
"And then we went to a tournament (in Rochester) and again it was a 14U team, she was 12, and the region director said, 'Wow, I don't think I've ever seen a 14-year-old serve like that kid does.’ And I said, ‘Well, you still haven't, because she's 12.’ She had turned 12 that day. It was on her birthday in February. She's been in beast mode since she was a little kid.”
BLESSING wrapped up her high school volleyball career on Sunday, helping Portville win a New York State Class C championship, her second, having previously won one as a freshman in 2018. Being a part of that 2018 team helped Blessing truly appreciate the role of a setter.
“My freshman year was the year I loved being a setter,” she said. “When I was (with) Beth (Miller) and Sierra (Keim) and them, they were all really supportive about it and it was fun to run the offense when you had really great hitters and you can run all these plays. At first I was upset when I was young because I was like, 'oh I can't be the hitter,' because the hitters get all the glory, but now if you work with your team and just use every single player, being a setter is fun. I've enjoyed it.”
Blessing ran the offense for four varsity seasons, thriving in her role and finishing with 3,639 career assists. Her accolades include a state tournament MVP award, two CCAA league MVPs, All-Western New York and Buffalo News all-star selections and AVCA All-American honorable mention and All-Region selections.
Unverdorben saw a unique combination of athleticism, skills and leadership that made her well-suited to the setter position.
“She was extremely strong and very athletic and just knowing you want to have a really good athlete in the position of running your offense and being your setter,” Unverdorben said. (She was) just strong, she had some height to her, she had great hands, just kind of everything you're looking for in a setter.
“So lots of training and she really gave up everything for it. She worked so hard all winter, all summer, we just put in so many hours, uncountable hours of training to get her where she's at today and she was the one that put all the work in. You can't have a great team unless the players are willing to put the work in and that kid definitely did and she set a great example for everybody coming up behind her. And I'd like to think that everybody ahead of her set a good example as well.”
BY MOVING to setter, Blessing had to change the way she thinks about the game.
“Going from being more of a hitter to a setter, you're the leader on the team and you have to run the offense,” she said. “When I was a hitter, it's mostly about just get the kill, but when you're a setter, you've got to know where everything is, where all the plays are going, it's just a lot more thinking to do with it.”
The two state championships bookend Blessing’s career with a bit of unique symmetry. In 2018, she was the lone starting freshman surrounded by seniors. This year, she was the lone senior starter next to a junior and sophomore-heavy lineup.
“They all stepped up really well, they're all amazing players and they're going to be amazing players too growing up,” Blessing said of the underclassmen. “But (as a senior) you have to be the one to say, ‘OK, we're doing this,’ push them to want to do more. They were all really great with that.”
Blessing stressed positivity to keep her teammates’ spirits high during matches.
“I always wanted to give off a positive energy and attitude because once one teammate gets down, if you're in a rough game or something, everyone else comes down,” she said. “So I try to pick everyone up even if they've made a mistake, they're just struggling, no matter what you always have to be there for them, you always have to pick them up. So it was basically just … helping them out whenever they needed it.”
Unverdorben relied on Blessing to help explain to her teammates what the coach expected, or the opposite: telling the coach when she might need to change things up to help the youngsters win practice.
The senior left an impression on the rest of the Panthers’ program, Unverdorben said, all the way down to modified players.
“The kids just had so much respect for her and she supported them, helped guide them and lead them,” Unverdorben said, “and even our young kids, the modified kids just adored her; they want their picture taken with her, she's a star and they want to be like her, train like her and that's leaving your program so much better than you found it because now everybody wants to get right back in the gym and they all want to get back to work.”
BLESSING, TOO, replaced a four-year starter, Haley Unverdorben (Kelly’s niece), back in 2018, giving the Panthers a solid eight years of stellar setter play. Her successor is likely to be Jill Stebbins.
“It is so hard to replace a setter, it's the person running your offense, running your show and being such a great leader,” Unverdorben said. “I always look for that in the setter, who are the kindest kids, it's hard to find everything in one player — the nice kid, the coachable kid, the little bit more athletic kid, just they have to have everything — and that was Kylie. So it's really big shoes to fill.
“Do I think Jill, who is kind of up next, can do it? Yeah, I do, she's a great kid, she's a hard worker, but she's got huge shoes to fill for sure. Kind of like Kylie had as well (replacing Haley) … she did a great job and I think Jill can do it as well. But it's tough, takes a lot of work, a lot of offseason work.”
Blessing remains undecided on her next step in the volleyball world, but has heard from colleges at the Division I, II and III levels and plans to start making visits soon.
Going through the state tournament one last time prompted her to look back on her career.
“You just know you're never going to be playing with this program again and it's sad but it's great to know that you could leave a good legacy,” she said, “and you've worked with a bunch of girls, the younger girls, because I've given lessons to them and hopefully they keep the legacy going.
“I hope my impact on them was just to always work hard no matter what. I was one of those people that was always working (in the) offseason and I had people come in with me like, 'hey, I want to go set some balls, do you want to hit some balls?' I want them to know that hard work really does pay off and keep thriving through and keep working.”