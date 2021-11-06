BROCTON — In 2016, the Eden girls volleyball team topped Portville in the Section 6 Class C crossover, ending the Panthers’ perfect season.
That was the only instance in the last seven seasons — outside of last year’s COVID-shortened campaign — that the Panthers didn’t reach at least the subregional round. Every year since, however, Portville has gotten that same crack against fellow powerhouse Eden in the crossover round.
And every year, it’s won. The latest such victory came Friday night.
Tori Unverdorben recorded six kills and 18 digs and Portville, the C2 titleist, had little issue with the Raiders, coming away with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 sweep in the Section 6 Class C state qualifier. Olivia Cook piled up 13 kills and four blocks while Kylie Blessing handed out 27 assists to go with four kills.
Ava Haynes logged five kills and seven digs, Lillian Bentley had three kills, six aces and three blocks while Sam Steadman chipped in three kills and Jillian Stebbins contributed seven digs and four aces for the Panthers (18-2).
Portville will meet either Solvay/Skaneateles, of Section 3 in Wednesday’s subregional in Liverpool. C1 titleist Eden ended the season at 15-6.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D3 CHAMPIONSHIP
Fillmore 3, Houghton 1
LEROY — It wasn’t just a tiebreaker, but the ultimate rubber match.
In two regular-season contests, the Fillmore and Houghton girls volleyball teams needed all 10 sets to determine a winner, as each pulled out a 3-2 triumph over the other. Twice they needed extra points to finish a set and half of those sets were settled by four points or fewer as the two Allegany County rivals finished fourth and third in their league standings en route to the Nos. 1 and 3 seeds, respectively in Class D3.
It made sense that their third meeting, this time with some hardware on the line, would also be tight and it was. In this one, however, Fillmore, despite an early 1-0 deficit, didn’t need a fifth set.
And in the end, it had secured its first sectional crown in over 25 years.
Emma Cole continued a torrid playoff run, hammering down 19 kills to go with six aces and three blocks and the Eagles rallied from a first-set loss for a 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory in the Section 5 Class D3 championship. The Eagles (12-6) finished an up-and-down regular season on a bit of a slide, losing their penultimate three games, two of those by way of sweep. Since then, though, they’ve been on a tear, winning their season finale over GV/Belfast before sweeping Elba and Arkport/Canaseraga in the quarters and semis and then getting by the Panthers in the grudge match.
It all amounted to Fillmore’s first sectional title since 1995, and it came on the same night the girls soccer team won the Far West Regional and just a day before the boys soccer team will look to do the same.
“(Being the) rubber match, we expected that it was going to be close the entire way,” Fillmore coach Lacie Fuller said. “That first set, I think both teams were feeling the moment and played a little sloppy. Houghton made a few less mistakes in that first one. But we kind of rallied the kids between sets and just let them know, ‘Hey, we kind of beat ourselves in that one, all respect to Houghton. We can play better, and if we do, we’re gonna be fine. The girls’ nerves settled and we started to play volleyball the way we’ve been playing.”
Cole was named the D3 Tournament MVP for her three-match performance. Jadyn Mucher posted 10 kills and four aces and Zoe Hubbard had 28 assists for the Eagles, who are likely to meet D1 champion Alexander in Tuesday’s Class D playdown, with the winner moving on to play D2 titleist Pavilion for the overall Class D title on Thursday.
The difference over these last four matches, Fuller said, has been the inspired efforts of Fillmore’s star players.
“In the championship match, you need your stars to be stars,” she said. “Emma, Jadyn and Zoe, they really stepped up. Emma kind of took over that match, and the hitter doesn’t get kills without the passer. Once those nerves settled, they played like they’re capable of playing, they quit thinking and played. Our passing came together, we hit our sets and Emma just fed off that and kept pounding the ball all night.”
For Houghton, which finished the year 13-7, Jess Prentice totaled four aces, 15 digs and nine kills while being named to the all-tournament team and Emily Tankeh had nine aces, nine digs and eight kills.