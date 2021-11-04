BROCTON — Almost six months later, the same teams met for the Section 6 Class C2 volleyball championship with the same result: Portville cruising in three sets over Gowanda.
Portville won its eighth consecutive sectional title in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-6 sweep, setting up a Friday showdown with Eden in the Class C final.
“It always feels good,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said of the latest championship. “The girls have been working really hard, everybody does I'm sure, I guess I just know how hard they work so it was fun. Always fun.”
Senior setter Kylie Blessing paced the Panthers’ offense with 29 assists along with four kills and three aces.
“They always impress me, all of them,” Unverdorben said. “My setter's been with me for a very, very long time, actually since like fifth grade and this her fourth year setting for our varsity team. She's just fantastic, she's a great team player, great leader, she's positive, the kids love her, everybody. She's just a great all-around kid.”
Junior outside hitter Tori Unverdorben had 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces and sophomore middle/outside hitter Olivia Cook had 11 kills and four aces.
“They're a pretty good team at reading the passes and knowing where the ball may go or so good, so lots of work (is) spent on that,” Kelly Unverdorben said.
Junior libero Jillian Stebbins had seven aces and seven digs and junior outside hitter Samantha Steadman added four kills and four aces.
Top-seeded Portville (17-2) took big early leads in all three sets and never let Gowanda back with more than a point or two at a time with solid serves and serve defense.
“I think communication, great serving,” Unverdorben said of Portville keeping its early leads. “We definitely tried to serve to some seams tonight and tried to keep them out of system as much as possible so they really couldn't set their middles as often. We kind of keyed on that a little bit tonight.”
Jill Gernatt led Gowanda with five assists.
After a pandemic shortened spring season, the state tournament is back on this year, giving Portville much to play for now. But first, Portville needs a win on Friday in the Class C crossover game against C1 champion Eden.
Eden, a fellow longtime small school volleyball power, has won at least a sectional title every year since 1999. The Raiders were the last team to defeat Portville before the state final four in 2016.
“I don't know, I guess we'll see,” Unverdorben said of how much more volleyball her team has left to play. “Eden's always tough. Everybody's got to show up. (They're a) great program and a lot of history there.”
As impressive as her team looked in dismantling No. 2 Gowanda (14-5), Unverdorben isn’t sure yet it’s playing at its best.
“They're playing very well,” she said. “Have we peaked? I'm not really sold on that yet, I know they did great tonight but they're doing well, they're playing well.”
CLASS C1 CHAMPIONSHIP
Eden 3, Allegany-Limestone 0
BROCTON — Allegany-Limestone’s run as a seventh seed came to a close in the Section 6 Class C2 final, falling to Eden (15-5) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19 , 25-14.
Jenna Louser led A-L with 8 kills, while Madison Callen had three kills, Sydney Ulasewicz had nine digs and Kyrin Labella marked six digs.
“Eden is one of the premiere programs in Western New York,” A-L coach Shawn Haseley acknowledged. “They do everything the right way. You have to almost be perfect to play against them and win. We didn't come out and play that way but we played really well, it just wasn't good enough tonight.”
Jumping out to a 10-2 lead in the first set, Eden never let A-L closer than four (14-10) before pulling away. The second set started much closer, with A-L matching Eden 6-6 after the first 12 points, but the Raiders won the next eight points and never trailed another set after early in the second.
“Their serving is unbelievably good,” Haseley said of Eden. “It's in, it's a line drive, it's tough for any back row to play against that and we had trouble tonight with that, but we also had some unforced errors, we had some plays that didn't go our way that were very, very close but at the end of the day I'm very, very proud of my girls and they played so well, they never gave up, even to the final point.”
The Gators (15-7) won three playoff matches, including two on the road, to reach the final.
“For us to go on the road and beat two quality teams in sectionals says everything you need to know about this team,” Haseley noted. “Everything has been earned, nothing has been given. We did many things over the summer to get to this point. We had some injuries along the way and we fought through those. We just ran out of steam at the end but we lost to a tremendous team and I consider our team to be awesome as well.”
A-L is set to lose four seniors: Louser, Ulasewicz, Katie Furlong and Maris Parmelee, leaving big roles to fill next season.
“We have to do so much work to get to the point of replacing those girls,” Haseley said. “I know we can, but it is going to take a lot of effort, it's going to take a lot of work and I know that the girls coming back are ready for that challenge. But there's no doubt about it, the four seniors are tremendous players and tremendous people, I couldn't ask for a better senior group.”