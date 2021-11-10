PAVILION — The Fillmore girls volleyball team keeps playing its best at the perfect time, keeping the Eagles’ season alive once again on Tuesday night.
The Eagles won the first two sets against Alexander in Tuesday’s Section 5 Class D playdown crossover match, dropped the third set but ultimately held on in the fourth for a 25-19, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22 win.
“The girls came out in the first two sets and played their absolute best volleyball that they’ve played so far this season,” Fillmore coach Lacie Fuller said. “We feel like we’ve said that for four games in a row now, so that’s a good sign.”
Emma Cole led the Eagles (13-6) with 24 kills, five aces and four blocks. Zoe Hubbard had four aces and 24 assists, Jadyn Mucher added five aces and three kills and Abby Engler marked 27 digs.
Fillmore, the D3 champion, looked to be set for a sweep, leading the third set 24-18 before Alexander, winner of the D2 bracket, took the last eight points to cut the match lead to 2-1.
“That forced the fourth set and I’ve got to give the girls a ton of credit because they could have felt the pressure and melted away and they responded in the fourth set,” Fuller said. “Alexander gave us another scare but we were able to nail that one down.”
Alexander fell to 18-4.
The Eagles will play undefeated Pavilion (23-0), the Class D2 champion, on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Caledonia-Mumford for the chance to advance to the Far West Regionals.
“The focus last night in practice was defense,” Fuller noted, “and the girls did an excellent job of bringing out multiple hits from their outside positions and did a good job keeping the ball alive and communicating on every point.”