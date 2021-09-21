ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team picked up its second win of the season in comeback fashion, rallying from a 2-0 deficit for a tightly-contested, five-set triumph over Pine Valley in a CCAA East matchup Monday night.
Allison Rowland notched a double-double of 11 kills and 15 digs while Tristin Bomberry logged nine kills and four blocks for the Eagles (2-3), who won it 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 triumph. Natalee Leiper (4 kills) facilitated the offense with 19 assists while Cora Norton had an all-around effort of seven kills, 14 digs and six aces and Dalayla Alexander contributed 18 digs and five aces.
“After dropping the first two sets, our focus for Game 3 was to have better passes,” ECS coach Katie Auge said. “Better passes allows us more offensive opportunities. Our defense continued to get better from Game 3 on.”
Ellicottville handed PV just its second loss of the year as the Panthers dropped to 5-2.
NORTH TIER
Oswayo Valley 3, Coudersport 0
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Avaree Kellert registered 14 kills, seven blocks, 23 digs and a pair of aces to power Oswayo Valley to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-13 sweep.
Jadyn Brabham totaled 14 kills, three blocks and 13 digs while Praylan Perkins contributed seven kills, five blocks and 23 digs for the Green Wave. Trinity Lundy chipped in 13 digs in the win.
OV remained unbeaten at 5-0 while Coudersport fell to 2-2.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Hinsdale 0
HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice, Jessica Adenuga and Noelle Keeler all served up five aces to spark Houghton to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 sweep.
Prentice added four kills and two digs while Adenuga and Keeler chipped in two and three kills, respectively, for the Panthers (2-1).
For Hinsdale, Kendall Tucker had 10 digs, Kylee Leonard had eight assists and five digs and Lily Howell also had five digs.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 3, Maryvale 2
CHEEKTOWAGA — Pioneer first bounced back from a 1-0 hole and then fended off a push from Maryvale to win a five-set thriller, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19.
The Panthers jumped back above .500 at 4-3 while Maryvale dropped to 1-5.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
FILLMORE — Fillmore cruised to a three-set sweep, topping Walsh 25-18, 25-7, 25-5.
The hosts improved to 4-1 while Walsh slipped to 0-5.