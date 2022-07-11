Kiley Kinney went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and Bryn Milne was 3-for-5 with three runs to lift Village Green to a 14-8 victory over State King on Monday in Olean Women’s Softball League action.
Heather Lundy added two hits, including a two-run double, and Tierney Hemphill had two double plays in the field for Village Green (4-5).
State King fell to 0-10.
Randy’s Up the River 13, Pink Ladies 2Alyssa Ramarge finished 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead Randy’s.
Jaleesa Ard-Sledge and Torri Johnson both had three hits while Kayla Welty, Spryce York, Kim Clayton and Patty Calbi all added two hits for Randy’s (7-2).
Haley Fettermore had two hits for Pink Ladies (5-5).
Smethport VFW 21, Broken Wing 4Abbey Woodard went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double to help keep Smethport VFW unbeaten at 9-0.
Molly Kate McCullough also went 3-for-5 with a double while Alyssa Cunningham was 4-for-5 for the winners. Courtney MacNeal, Amber Nelson and Karly Welty all added three hits.
For Broken Wing (3-5), Kasey Wilder was 2-for-3 with a triple and Erin Bell was 2-for-2. Caleigh Ensell, Sherri Ensell, Danielle Freeman, Jena Linn and Brandi Lee each had a hit.
Misfits 15, Talty’s Shamrocks 5Raelynn George hit a two-run home run as part of a four-run third inning to power the Misfits.
Emily Cooper, Nikki Jimerson and Sunnea John all belted a pair of doubles and Emma Brown and Molly Cooper both had one double for the winners (5-4). Molly Cooper had the double play to end the game and Candy Miller recorded three strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle.
Mel Lyons doubled and Heather Peck scored for Talty’s (1-8).
Union Whiskey 11, Flickerwood Wine 2Brooke DeYoe totaled four hits, including a double and triple, to key Union Whiskey (5-4).
Melissa Brant (triple) had three hits while Kristen Sledge doubled twice for the winners. Courtney Sexton and Jolene Newark chipped in two hits apiece.
For Flickerwood Wine (3-6), Britta Rajski, Liz Rix and Baylee Brien all had two hits.