EMPORIUM, Pa. — The “growing pains” have been evident.
Cameron County’s senior class of football players has gotten used to varsity competition over the last three years. Much of the Red Raider core was thrusted into starting roles as freshmen, leading a small school program largely deprived of upperclassmen.
Now, Ryan Neyman’s third year as head coach coincides with some of his players’ fourth as varsity starters. With his skill positions locked down, Neyman hopes that the team’s experience will start to show in the win column.
“These guys have been through the ringer since their freshman year,” Neyman said. “They’re primed and ready to go. They’ve been playing the ball both ways since they were freshmen. Now, they’re big, bad and ready to go.”
THE RED Raiders will feature several versatile players on offense, to whom Neyman refers as “athletes” instead of grouping them into a specific position. Among them is senior Dylan Baney, who played quarterback last year but will play a flex receiver role this season.
“You’ll see (Baney) playing slot receiver, lined up out wide or anywhere,” Neyman said. “You might even see him playing on the line; he’s that versatile of a kid.”
The team will feature plenty more experience in the backfield, as Dylan Rieder, Jameson Britton and Devin Fowler will each also fall into the “athlete” category in the Red Raider offense.
“We’ve got four running backs and they’re all equally talented,” Neyman said. “(Rieder) is going to start at tailback; (Britton) at fullback. Both have played a vital role over the last two seasons.”
Reider, Britton and now-sophomore Lathan Reed combined for 412 rushing yards a year ago. And, Reed won’t be the only sophomore in the backfield, as quarterback Maddox Baughman gets the keys to the offense.
“OUR GOAL is always to establish a running game,” Neyman said. “It’s always the goal in different formations, so that we can set up the pass. We’re experienced at the skill positions, so if we need to air the ball out, I’m fully confident that we can do that at any moment.”
Britton will also play a key role at linebacker alongside Ian Smith, who stepped into a leading role in the middle of Cameron County’s defense last season. Fowler is a tested corner that can also play safety.
“We’re right where we need to be to compete,” Neyman said. “What could end up hurting us is injuries, as we only have 22 kids. If we lose some key players, we’re going to struggle, but for the majority of (the schedule), we should be okay.”
Neyman hopes that, with added experience comes wisdom and maturity that previous Cameron County teams were lacking.
“One of our biggest downfalls over the last couple years was our maturity, character and everything like that,” Neyman said. “We ended our last game with O-E on a high note. We didn’t fully finish that game but we showed what we were made of.”
In that game, the final week of the 2020 regular season, winless Cameron County jumped out to a 12-6 lead over 3-3 Otto-Eldred after a quarter. The Red Raiders trailed 14-12 at halftime before falling behind by double digits on their way to an eventual loss.
The poise that his team showed in that game, however, was promising to Neyman, as was the group’s dedication to improvement the following offseason.
“The summer was great,” he said. “We constantly had 20 kids show up to our offseason sessions, so expectations are high this year.”
Weightlifting, agility drills and intra-squad competition were the norm at Cameron County throughout the offseason months. The newfound commitment, Neyman said, was promising.
“Our seniors have been through the program,” he said. “They’ve seen the downside to everything and they don’t want to go through the same thing that they’ve been going through. They want to make a change and progress forward.”
A Week 0 trip to Coudersport will be an early test for the Red Raiders before they host Bucktail and get another chance at Otto-Eldred afterward. With his seniors leading the way, Neyman hopes that this is the year the Red Raiders can turn around a 1-24 record over their last three seasons.
“Our skill positions can compete with anybody,” Neyman said. “It’s going to come down to our offensive and defensive line. If we can get those guys to sustain blocks, it can be a good year.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Dylan Baney, senior, 5-10, 165, running back/wide receiver/linebacker
Jameson Britton, junior, 6-1, 185, fullback/linebacker
Derek Cherry, senior, 6-0, 190, tight end/defensive end
Devin Fowler, senior, 5-11, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Taylor Geitner, senior, 6-0, 245, guard/defensive tackle
Maddox Baughman, sophomore, 6-0, 170, quarterback/defensive back
Devin Striech, junior, 6-0, 165, wide receiver/cornerback
Dylan Rieder, junior, 6-0, 165, wide receiver/cornerback
Eyan Smith, sophomore, 5-10, 175, guard/linebacker
Jesop Farabaugh, sophomore, 6-0, 235, tackle/defensive end
Lathan Reed, sophomore, 5-6, 165, running back/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense:
Quarterbacks: Baughman, Ryder Brown (fr., 5-7, 140)
Running backs: Rieder, Britton, Reed, Baney
Receivers/Ends: Fowler, Cherry, D. Streich, Anthony Putt (jr., 6-0, 175), Kyle Earle (so., 6-0, 175), Issac Nichols (so., 6-0, 145), Riley Guynup (so., 6-0, 190), Koby Shepard (fr., 6-3, 190)
Guards/Tackles: Geitner, Smith, Renee Earle (jr., 5-7, 160), Farbaugh, Maxx Newton (fr., 5-10, 220), Nick Steich (fr., 6-0, 240)
Centers: Landon Farren (fr., 6-2, 250), Dion Roberto (jr., 5-7, 175)
Defense
Ends: Cherry, Farbaugh, R. Earle, Roberton, Newton
Guards/Tackles: Geitner, Farren, N. Streich
Linebackers: Britton, Reed, Baney, K. Earle, Guynup, Shepard, Putt, Smith
Defensive backs: Rieder, Baughman, Brown, Fowler, Nichols, Streich
Kickers: Rieder, Farren, Earle
THE SCHEDULE:
August
27 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
September
3 — Bucktail, 7 p.m.
10 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
17 — Keystone, 7 p.m.
24 — Sheffield, 7 p.m.
October
1 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
8 — Smethport, 7 p.m.
15 — Union/AC Valley, 7 p.m.
22 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
29 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Sheffield