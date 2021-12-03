PORTVILLE — If the Portville girls basketball team had any internal first-game jitters, it did a good job of hiding. But maybe that was to be expected considering just how experienced a core it has in senior twin sisters Mallory and Mia Welty and sophomore Lillian Bentley, a third-year varsity player.
In their first action of the season, that trio scored 17 first-half points while pushing the Panthers out to a commanding 21-1 lead.
And from there, Portville never looked back.
Mallory had a strong all-around effort of 11 points, 10 rebounds, six rebounds and four steals as Portville ran away from Pioneer, 50-23, in a first round matchup of its own Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament on Friday night. Bentley finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals while Mia (8 points) handed out five assists. Jackie Scanlon, in her first varsity start, contributed six boards and three steals for the Panthers.
Portville will take on Ellicottville today at 2 p.m. for the tournament championship.
“I am so proud of the intensity we came out with,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Mia, Mallory and Lilly played like veterans. Jackie and Ava Haynes (also in her first start), just sophomores, contributed with solid defense and were unselfish with the ball. Senior Jordyn Sickels played the best game of her career by doing the little things that don’t show up on a stat sheet.
“Teagan Kosinski was a great spark off the bench in the third to hit some nice outside shots. Overall, it was a great night of team basketball.”
Kaelyn Bull had seven points for Pioneer, which will take on Cuba-Rushford in the consolation game (11 a.m.).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IAndover/Whitesville 77, Bolivar-Richburg 29BOLIVAR — Reigning Allegany County Division II MVP and Big 30 scoring leader Vanessa Hall picked up where she left off, pouring in 42 points, including a 14-of-15 effort at the line, to power Andover/Whitesville.
Maria Salmon added 13 points for the Panthers (1-0), who outscored B-R 45-10 over the second and third quarters to win comfortably. Jessica Majot had a team-best 13 points for the Wolverines (0-1).
NON-LEAGUECassadaga Valley 48, Salamanca 39SINCLAIRVILLE — Emiley Anderson pumped in 20 points, Andrea Johnson had 14 and the two combined to hit seven 3-pointers to key Cassadaga Valley.
Bella Wolfe (6 points) grabbed 12 rebounds while Lezly McComber (7 points) had nine rebounds and six steals and Jillian Rea had eight points and five boards for Salamanca (0-1).
Wellsville 60, Letchworth 15GAINESVILLE — Marley Adams led a balanced output with 11 points, seven steals and five assists and Jaelyn Knapp also had 11 to spark Wellsville.
Sara Reitz posted 10 points while Makenna Dunbar grabbed a team-best nine rebounds and Jaylynn Mess (3 steals), Emily Costello (4 steals) and Kaylee Coleman all pulled down five rebounds for the Lions (1-0).
Letchworth opened the year 0-1.
AT PORTVILLE Pioneer (23)
Boldt 1 0-0 2, Eastman 1 0-0 2, Petri 2 0-0 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Bull 3 1-3 7, Fox 1 4-6 6. Totals: 9 5-9 23.
Portville (50)
Kosinski 2 2-2 7, Ma. Welty 3 5-6 11, Mi. Welty 4 0-0 8, Scanlon 1 0-0 2, Haynes 2 0-2 4, Sickels 2 0-0 4, Bentley 7 0-1 14. Totals: 21 7-11 50. Pioneer 1 8 14 23 Portville 21 27 46 50
Three-point goals: Pioneer (none); Portville 1 (Kosinski). Total fouls: Pioneer 11, Portville 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT SINCLAIRVILLE Salamanca (39)
Rea 8, Wolfe 6, K. Crouse 5, Oakes 3, McComber 7, Monahan 4, Hogan 2, Ma. Crouse 2. Totals: 00 00-00 00.
Cassadaga Valley (48)
McChesney 2 1-6 5, Hattaway 0 1-4 1, Johnson 4 3-7 14, Anderson 6 4-10 20, Hopkins 1 4-6 6, Horton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 13-33 48.
Three-point goals: Salamanca 1 (Rea); CV 7 (Johnson 3, Anderson 4).
AT BOLIVAR Andover/Whitesville (77)
Salmon 6 0-2 13, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Ainsworth 1 0-0 2, Hall 14 14-15 42, Morgan 4 0-0 8, Hall 3 0-0 6. Totals: 31 14-17 77.
Bolivar-Richburg (29)
Baldwin 1 1-2 1, R. Giardini 1 3-4 5, K. Giardini 4 0-0 8, Keiser 1 0-0 2, Majot 6 1-5 13. Totals: 12 5-11 29. Andover/Whites. 18 39 63 77 Bolivar-Richburg 11 17 21 29
Three-point goals: A/W 1 (Salmon); B-R (none). Total fouls: A/W 13, B-R 19. Fouled out:
K. Giardini (BR).
AT GAINESVILLE Wellsville (60)
M. Adams 5 0-0 11, Mess 3 0-0 6, Costello 2 0-0 6, Jaelyn Knapp 5 1-1 11, N. Adams 1 0-2 2, Sara Reitz 4 0-0 10, Coleman 2 1-3 5, Makenna Dunbar 4 1-2 9. Totals: 26 3-8 60.
Letchworth (15)
Gill 1 1-2 4, Conklin 2 0-0 4, Brace 1 3-6 5, Flitcroft 0 2-4 2, Broughton 0 0-2 0. Totals: 4 6-14 15. Wellsville 11 24 42 60 Letchworth 1 10 11 15
Three-point goals: Wellsville 5 (M. Adams, Costello 2, Reitz 2); Letch. 1 (Gill). Total fouls: Wellsville 18, Letch. 18. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Letchworth, 39-23.