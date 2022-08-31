DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Like many of its District 9 Region 3 foes, the Otto-Eldred football team was young in 2021 and will be young again this season.
Many of the Terrors’ skill players return with varsity experience, but the bulk of last year’s starting linemen were lost to graduation.
While enduring a string of injuries at quarterback, O-E finished 3-7 a year ago. Now, in Troy Cook’s fifth season as head coach, the Terrors hope their linemen group will be able to keep up with their skill players.
“Our young receivers gained a lot of experience last year, but now we’re young in the offensive and defensive lines,” Cook said. “That’s something we’ve been working on, and we’ve had a lot of competition — which is good — but we’re looking for a few of those guys to step out of the group and show us that they want it.”
The Terrors featured four different quarterbacks last season, an issue that stalled their offense. Rising junior Andrew Schenfield, who completed 19-of-47 attempts for 110 yards in his audition, is the frontrunner to take snaps for the Terrors this year. He started O-E’s Week 1 game at Elk County Catholic and threw four touchdowns in a 35-30 loss.
“We started the year a little bit pass-heavy, but with injuries at quarterback, we had to morph into more of a run-heavy team as the season went on,” Cook said. “With the guys we have back this year and the experience they now have, we’d like to pivot back to a pass-heavy attack.”
Max Splain and Manning Splain will headline O-E’s receiving core after each posting double-digit receptions last season. Brendan Magee returns after a 13-catch season and Shene Thomas is back after catching 11 passes as a freshman, giving Schenfield ample options.
Schenfield dealt with a shoulder injury last season, but still appeared in 10 games and added size to his frame in the offseason. With a steady presence at quarterback, the Terrors will look to cut down on one of their downfalls in close games — turnovers.
“We had way too many turnovers last year, and I think that had to do partly with our inconsistency at quarterback,” Cook said. “We had four guys play QB for us last year, and it got to the point where we couldn’t read defenses because we had guys that had never played QB before jumping in and trying to help.
“It was tough for us to get through a game that way. The guys are working on reads and timing with receivers, so hopefully we can play much more cleanly this year and force a few turnovers on defense.”
Many questions remain among O-E’s linemen group, but senior Isaac Shaw will be tasked with leading the bunch. Shaw, described by Cook as a team leader and “the heart and soul of the group,” made 53 tackles from the linebacker position last season.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how everything works out on the defensive line because that’s where the inexperience is going to be,” Cook said. “We have a lot of young guys, but that’s just the nature of the beast with a school our size. We’re going to be very sophomore-heavy, but they played as freshmen last year so they should be good for us.”
The Terrors will be experienced at linebacker and in the defensive secondary, two position groups they’ll lean on. Position battles populated camp, as Cook’s staff identified eight players that could start at wide receiver, and starting lineman spots were up for grabs on both sides of the ball.
The Terrors will try to secure their first win on Saturday in Week 2 against Sheffield.
“Hopefully our experience helps our defense,” Cook said. “Competitiveness is the biggest thing our coaches have noticed. Guys want to get better and want to push each other to get better, and that’s good to see.”