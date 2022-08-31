O-E Letterwinners

The Otto-Eldred football team returns 14 letterwinners, including an experienced group of receivers, from its 3-7 season in 2021. Pictured are, from left: Jakob Hernandez, Tyler McElhatton, Abram Austin and Isaac Shaw. Middle row: Jaden Prince, Hunter App, Max Splain, Chris Rounsville and Brendan Magee. Back row: Manning Splain, Davey Schenfield, Brayton Caldwell, Shene Thomas and Andrew Schenfield.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Like many of its District 9 Region 3 foes, the Otto-Eldred football team was young in 2021 and will be young again this season.

Many of the Terrors’ skill players return with varsity experience, but the bulk of last year’s starting linemen were lost to graduation.

