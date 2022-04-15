The Portville baseball team appears to be off to another strong season at 4-0 so far. Mike Matz called it one of the loosest, most fun groups of players he’s worked with in 17 years as a head coach.
But for however much success Portville enjoys this season, Matz doesn’t want the bitter feeling of disappointment to ever leave his players until they accomplish their goal.
Last year was nearly the perfect season for Matz’s Panthers, going undefeated through the regular season and reaching the Section 6 Class C championship. But it was a different group of Panthers, the ones from Gowanda, holding the crown at the end of the game.
“I certainly don’t forget how that felt and I certainly don’t want them to forget how that felt,” Matz said during his team’s spring trip to Myrtle Beach this week. “Right now, the weather’s really nice down here. I looked at the weather for next week, we’re coming back to not very nice weather. So when we are maybe stuck in the gym and it’s not super fun, I want them to remember, ‘We got our season ended last year. We were on a really good run and we got tripped up by a really good Gowanda team.’ So all the motivation you need should be to look at that game.”
PORTVILLE HAS four seniors who have been with Matz since their freshman year: Maxx Yehl, Dakota Mascho, Ryan Stillman and Nathan Petryszak. All four play a big part in the Panthers’ success, starting with Yehl, the hard-throwing lefty ace committed to play for West Virginia University next year.
“They’ve seen (it), they’ve done (it), so their leadership has been instrumental,” Matz said. “You look at a guy like Nathan, he’s a three-sport athlete, he’s very intelligent. They all bring something different. Maxx obviously is huge and he throws really hard and he hits the ball a mile. Nathan is very cerebral. He knows the game inside and out. Dakota was a state qualifier for wrestling two years in a row, so he knows what it’s like to be on the big stage by himself and perform. Then Ryan Stillman, he does so many things well. He’s our battery. He provides so much life and energy on our team, it’s unbelievable.”
Another key senior, Luke Petruzzi, arrived at Portville as a sophomore transfer, but the season was canceled due to the pandemic. He broke his way into the lineup last year.
“I think last year we were trying to figure out how best to use him; he was trying to find his place on the team,” Matz said. “When somebody new comes in you’ve got to figure out where they’re going to fit best, how is he going to help us the most. This year he’s been lights out. He’s pitched, he’s played shortstop, he’s played third, he’s batted third, fourth and fifth in the lineup, he hits for power, he can do a hit and run. He can do so many things to help us win and his leadership as well has been invaluable for us.”
PORTVILLE had two big losses to graduation, Joe Long and catcher Dom Pascucci.
“They were huge contributors,” Matz said. “Joe was a five-year player for us, Dom was an everyday catcher for us for two years and then played as a sophomore at third. So on paper you only lost two guys, but replacing a catcher is not super easy and replacing the leadership and all around talent that Joe has is also not easy. So we brought a lot back in straight numbers, we didn’t lose that many guys, but the guys we did lose were huge contributors.”
Drew Langdon — the son of a former catcher Andrew — became Portville’s top catcher, while Matz mentioned two Lukes, Petryszak and Petruzzi, among those stepping up to fill Long’s production in the lineup.
Matz considers the Panthers one of the “loosest, most fun group of guys I’ve been around,” so he doesn’t see pressure to perform and repeat last year’s regular season affecting his team.
“These kids play a lot of baseball, they feel good about the work they’ve put in,” he said. “So I think they feel like, ‘Hey, I’ve done the work. Now it’s time to show it off and have some fun while we’re doing it.’ I don’t think they feel any sort of ‘well we better not lose or else people will …’
“Our guys can’t worry about other teams. We worry about what we are and our guys feel like they’ve done a lot of work and they have. Now it’s time to put that work to good use.”
OLEAN RETURNS seven letterwinners, including six starters, from a 10-5 team that made a run to the Section 6 Class B1 championship game.
The Huskies have four seniors and two juniors, with the rest of the roster bolstered by sophomores or freshmen.
While Olean hasn’t played an official game yet — the Huskies are set to open the season with a league game against Allegany-Limestone on Monday — Coach Les DeGolier said the Huskies have been hard at work since the winter.
“You can see we’re young,” he said. “There’s a lot of sophomores and there’s a lot of young talent there. So it’s just going to be getting them exposed and in situations in varsity ball where they can step up and get accustomed to it. There’s some guys like Aaron Vincent, he hit for me last year, he’s going to have to step up and play defense this year and just grow into those additional roles. There’s only two juniors, so those sophomores are going to have to play big this year and fill some of those roles.”
Senior Railey Silvis will be the Huskies’ ace on the mound. He and classmate Dom Henzel were all-league second-team selections last spring.
“He’s got to be the man,” DeGolier said of Silvis. “He’s taken a step and he’s really owning the fact that he’s going to have to be our No. 1 and I’ve seen a lot of growth in him both as a leader and his skillset, so I’m excited to see what he can do from the mound and then he didn’t contribute much with the bat last year and it’s really on him, he wants to be able to do that this year. He’s been taking a lot of steps in the cage to get better there.”
Other notes from Big 30 Cattaraugus County teams:
— Allegany-Limestone is looking to bounce back after a down year in 2021, when the Gators went 1-12, with all 12 losses in league play. Coach Eric Hemphill returned five starters, including four seniors, led by pitchers Mason Fisher and Maddox DeLong. So far the Gators are 2-2, its only losses so far coming against Class C powers Portville and Gowanda.
— Coming off its best season in years, Salamanca returns eight starters from a 10-6 team last spring. The Warriors have started 3-1 under a new head coach, Greg Herrick.
— Ellicottville has an ace in senior pitcher/shortstop Lucas Marsh, a returning Big 30 All-Star from an ECS team that went 8-6 last spring. Marsh was his team’s top batter (.341) and had a 3.26 ERA in 49 innings, striking out 69 batters.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Eric Hemphill (11th year, 93-94)
League: CCAA Div. I
2021 record/postseason: 1-12
Roster: Maddox DeLong (sr., P/SS), Mason Fisher (sr., P/3B), Nolan Donovan (sr., 1B), Matt Giardini (sr., OF), Eric Furlong (jr., UTIL), Andrew Giardini (jr., C/3B/OF), Andrew Forrest (jr., 2B/SS), Andy Maguire (jr., OF), Gavin Truman (jr., 1B/P), Sean Conroy (soph., OF), A.J. Riordan (soph., C/OF)
Dugout notes: “The Gators will look to have a bounce back year in 2022. Many players gained valuable experience at the varsity level last year and need to put it to use as they grow on the field. Mason Fisher and Maddox DeLong will anchor the pitching staff after throwing significant innings last year. Gavin Truman and Eric Furlong will look to add depth and innings to the pitching staff. Hitters will look to improve on last year as the Gators struggled most of the year at the plate making the adjustment to varsity level competition.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Josh Forster (2nd year, 0-14)
League: CCAA Div. III
2021 record/postseason: 0-14
Roster: Ryan Harper (sr, P/OF/SS), Kodi Colton (sr. SS/3B/P/1B), Seth Howland (sr., OF/P/1B), Gavin Baxter (jr., OF/P), Brayden Young (soph., SS/2B/P), Camden Young (soph., 1B/3B), Joey Murphy (soph., OF), Derek Howland (soph., 2B/P/OF), Josh Brown (soph., OF/P), Nate Wolf (soph., C/3B/OF), Christian Pilon (soph., OF), Thomas Bonin (soph., OF), Peyton Bradley (8th, P/3B/C), Matt Benzel (soph., OF/2B/P)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Chris Mendell (23rd year, 226-216-1)
League: CCAA Div. III
2021 record/postseason: 8-6; Portville (L, 5-0, Sec. 6 C quarterfinal)
Roster: Lucas Marsh (sr., P/SS), Logan Grinols (sr., OF/P), Joshua Coolidge (sr., 3B/1B), Andrew Bolya (sr., OF/P), Ethan Frank (sr., OF), Caleb Ploetz (sr., OF), Errol Moore (jr., OF), Aidan Murray (jr., OF), Christian Swalcy (jr., OF), Braylon Wyatt (jr., C/P), Caedon Wyatt (jr., 1B/P/SS), lan Zeher (jr., OF), Evan Bauer (soph., OF), Reese Benjamin (soph., OF), Owen Chudy (soph., OF/1B), Sean Crowley (soph., 2B/P), David Freundschuh (soph., OF/1B), Emmitt Jacobson-Coolidge (soph., 3B/2B/C), Isaiah Ploetz (soph., OF), Hunter Smith (soph., SS/P)
Dugout notes: “We return six starters who all contributed last season. We return our ace, 1st team all-star Lucas Marsh. The key to the season will be developing a pitching staff to go with Lucas. We are solid in the middle of the field with Braylon Wyatt catching and Lucas Marsh, Hunter Smith, Caedon Wyatt splitting time at shortstop and second base. Logan Grinols is one of the best defensive center fielders we have had at ECS. So defensively we should be solid. Offense will be led by Lucas Marsh and Hunter Smith. If we can develop a pitching staff and improve offensively as the season progresses we hope to be in the mix in class D at the end of the season.”
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Reed Mitrowski (3rd year, 13-15)
League: CCAA Div. III
2021 record/postseason: 4-8; North Collins (W, 5-4, Sec. 6 D semifinal), Pine Valley (L, 16-7, Sec. 6 D championship)
Roster: Blake Frank (sr., SS/P), Beau Bielecki (soph., C/P), Jacob Dahlke (soph., OF), Noah Shenk (soph., 3B/CF/P), Drew Goss (jr., OF), Devin Herman (soph., OF), Gannon Callahan (fr., 1B/P), Matthew Spittler (fr., 2B/C/P), Bretton Blecha (fr., SS/2B/P), Isaac Towne (fr., 3B/CF/P), Collin Mooney (fr., OF)
Dugout notes: “Our team has been working hard in the gym in preparation for the start of our season. This is a young group but we are returning 8 starters from last season. Our freshman class will be stepping into important roles on the mound and at the plate. We will be competing in a tough division with many good teams. If our pitchers can throw strikes and our young hitters can have success at the plate we will have a successful season.”
OLEAN
Coach: Les DeGolier (4th year, 39-16)
League: CCAA Div. I
2021 record/postseason: 10-5; Depew (W, 3-1, Sec. 6 B1 quarterfinal), Alden (W, 5-4, Sec. 6 B1 semifinal), City Honors (L, 5-2, Sec. 6 B1 championship)
Roster: Railey Silvis (sr.), John Henzel (sr.), Albert Martin (sr.), Ethan Smucinski (sr.), Jaedon Schroeder (sr.), Lucas Brushingham (jr.), Thomas Bates (jr.), Aaron Vincent (soph.), Ryan Isenburg (soph.), Danny Havers (soph.), Andre Fratercangelo (soph.), Cal Vogtli (soph.), Chase Vogtli (fr.)
Dugout notes: “We are a young team this year and will be looking to the handful of returning seniors to have a big impact either by stepping up and starting if they didn’t last year, or stepping up to lead the team in the major categories this year. With the loss of Jason Brooks offense guys like Thomas Bates, Dom Henzel, Lucas Brushingham, and Aaron Vincent will have to carry the offensive load. Railey Silvis will be our number one while Ethan Smucinski will need to fill a spot in the rotation and then there are a ton of youthful arms in the bullpen as well.
We will be looking to improve on our batting statistics after a subpar performance as a team in that category last year. Our goal is to return to winning the league after a second place finish last year and return to the B1 championship again this year.”
PIONEER
Coach: Dave Buncy (23rd year, 195-217-1)
League: ECIC Div. III
2021 record/postseason: 8-10; Kenmore East (L, 2-0, Sec. 6 A2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Jack Buncy (sr., CF), Judd Ellis (sr., P/C), Brennen Hediger (sr., P/C), Senior Brody Hopkins (sr., SS/OF), Josiah Jorocinski (sr.), Dylan Besch (sr.), Ethan Warner (jr.), Zack Carder (jr.), Aeddon Landphair (jr.), Devin Matuszak (jr.), Cole Rhodus (soph.), Dalton Morgan (soph.), Connor Sawicki (soph.), Jacob Kopinski (soph.), Sam Carder (fr.), Brody Ludwig (fr.)
Dugout notes: “This team returns four seniors who have been on the varsity since their sophomore seasons Buncy as a freshman Ellis Hopkins and Hediger as sophomores. The team will lean heavily on the veterans but also have very capable underclassmen.”
“Buncy will hopefully get things jump started at the top of Pioneers lineup batting over .400 with double digit steals last year. Ellis should provide the power after leading the team in extra base hits and RBIs last season. Brennen Hediger will take the baton from his older brother Bryce as this year’s ace on the mound and Brody Hopkins versatility and athleticism will find him playing multiple positions and hitting in the middle of the Pioneer lineup. Lefty pitcher Ethan Warner (6-foot-4) should fill some valuable innings for Pioneer as should fellow junior arm Zack Carder. Sophomore Cole Rhodus and freshman Sam Carder look to build on impressive first years with the program.”
PORTVILLE
Coach: Mike Matz (17th year, 157-151)
League: CCAA Div. III
2021 record/postseason: 16-1; Ellicottville (W, 5-0, Sec. 6 C quarterfinal), Maple Grove (W, 12-2, Sec. 6 C semifinal), Gowanda (L, 4-2, Sec. 6 C championship)
Roster: Sam Korsa (sr., OF), Grant Sharp (sr., IF), Joe Randolph (jr., OF), Luke Haberly (jr., OF), Dakota Mascho (sr., OF/P), Michael Cole (jr., OF/P), Shaun Sanders (sr, OF), Mario Pascucci (jr., OF/P), Drew Brink (jr., IF/P), Drew Langdon (jr., C), Thomas Carls (sr., OF), Christian Gariepy (sr., OF), Maxx Yehl (sr., IF/P), Ryan Stillman (sr., IF), Nathan Petryszak (sr., IF/P), Luke Petryszak (soph., IF/P), Luke Petruzzi (soph., IF/P), Hayden Emley (soph., IF), Nathan Carpenter (sr., IF)
Dugout notes: see above
SALAMANCA
Coach: Greg Herrick (1st year)
League: CCAA Div. III
2021 record/postseason: 10-6; Maple Grove (L, 10-1, Sec. 6 C quarterfinal)
Roster: Jacob Herrick (fr., IF/OF), Jorden Ambuske (jr., IF/OF), Jaxson Ross (soph., P/IF), Zaron Tucker (jr., P/IF), Jaxon Tarr (jr., C/IF), Harley Hoag (sr., P/IF), Jason McGraw (jr., P/IF), Shawn Bacelli (sr., P/C), Hayden Hoag (sr., P/OF), Andrew Herrick (jr., IF/OF), Cole Hedlund (sr., OF), Matthew Schnaufer (soph., OF), Cory Holleran (fr., P/IF), Shawn Pierce (sr., OF)