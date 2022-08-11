PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — The Port Allegany football team nearly became the darling of the 2021 District 9 postseason.
After a 5-4 regular year, a youthful Gator group upset Keystone in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Port then had eventual PIAA runner-up Redbank Valley on the ropes in the semifinals, building a 14-0 lead that nearly stretched to three scores.
Head coach Justin Bienkowski’s group remembers well, however, the 35 unanswered points that RBV used to end Port’s season.
This year, the Gators won’t take anyone by surprise. They return nearly every starter from last season, and have their sights realistically set on a district championship and beyond.
With a three-headed rushing attack and a formidable offensive line to lead it, Bienkowski’s Gators look ready to compete in District 9’s loaded Region 2 league. The question is, who — if anyone — can stop them?
“It hurts when you end your season,” Bienkowski said after Tuesday’s practice. “We lost to a better team and we acknowledge that. We own our mistakes and, since then, we’ve talked about (RBV) and not wanting to just get to the semifinals. We don’t want that game to be our peak.”
THE CORONAVIRUS interrupted many local football teams last season, but none, perhaps, more than Port.
The Gators needed a Week 10 victory over Kane to finish above .500, but were subject to rescheduling beforehand, and lost two league games at no fault of their own. Sheffield and Elk County Catholic — which finished a combined 3-13 — were lost from 2021’s schedule, one of which was replaced by Class AAA Wellsboro.
Still, Port proved its worth, and its battle-tested group of underclassmen left Keystone with the program’s first playoff victory in nearly a decade. After an entire offseason together, however, Bienkowski’s team eyes more than the mere title of district semifinalist.
“We’re not trying to make the playoffs. We’re practicing for something bigger than that,” Bienkowski said. “We’re really trying to hammer home the point that we have a solid group, but we need those side pieces. Side pieces are going to make the difference between us making the playoffs and doing some damage in the playoffs.”
Port ran rampant on multiple opponents last year, and will again feature the three backs that allowed it to do so.
SENIOR quarterback Drew Evens, the catalyst that makes the Gators go, returns under center. Evens completed 124-of-221 passes for 1,811 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions a year ago, and can run the ball when needed, as he showed with a short-yardage touchdown rush against Keystone last November.
Blaine Moses and Noah Archer return to the backfield, as well, after each averaged more than five yards per carry last season, while both made the Big 30 All-Star Team.
Moses was Port’s power option out of the backfield, rushing for 979 yards on 185 carries while scoring 13 touchdowns. Archer, meanwhile, provides speed and a versatile, pass-catching option. He ran for 680 yards on 133 attempts and five touchdowns, but also caught 46 passes for 710 yards and eight touchdowns.
Each now a senior, the trio has taken team leadership upon itself. Port’s talent spans far beyond Evens, Moses and Archer, but the three provide a core of skill players that any District 9 team would likely envy.
“Their leadership in the summer and in practice has been off the charts,” Bienkowski said. “Anyone who has coached them wouldn’t disagree with that. They’re still good — everyone knows their ability and no one is doubting that — but it’s their team. They’ve made no mistake about it.”
ANOTHER key to Port’s success has been its group of linemen. Under line coach Brian Neal, they played beyond their years in 2021, and return to form an offensive unit that is still impressively young.
Braylon Button, Juuso Young, Miska Young and Carson Neely took the district by storm last season. Two are now juniors and two are sophomores. Together, they’ll look to key Port’s dangerous backs.
“Coach Neal does a phenomenal job with those guys and they have a great rapport,” Bienkowski said. “We have four solid starters that we like, and they worked hard in the offseason and have been receptive to everything. They know we’re going to ride them. They know we’re going to look to establish the run. If they can click, I think people will need to be ready for us.”
Port will aim to utilize Evens’ arm, as well, and will turn to junior wideout Peyton Stiles as Evens’ top option. Stiles led Port’s receivers with 30 catches and 338 receiving yards as a sophomore.
“(Stiles) has made a huge step forward,” Bienkowski said. “He wrestled last year, which he hadn’t done the year prior, and he’s worked his butt off in the weight room. He’s pound-for-pound one of our strongest kids as a slot receiver.”
Port faces another gauntlet of a schedule this fall, beginning the year with a trip to Ridgway and Week 2 home opener against Central Clarion. It will also face the majority of Class A’s contenders in league play, including Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley, Keystone and Brockway.
The Gators prefer it that way, though. And, if the Class A championship is to return to what was once the Allegheny Mountain League, they’ll have something to say about it.
“We’ve talked about not surprising anyone like we did last year, and we know people are going to be watching,” Bienkowski said. “They’re going to know where (Evens) is, and where (Moses) and (Archer) are. That’s where we try to find some role players to step up and share some of the wealth.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Drew Evens, senior, 6-2, 185, quarterback/safety
Noah Archer, senior, 5-10, 170, RB/WR/defensive back
Blaine Moses, senior, 6-3, 215, fullback/linebacker
Peyton Stiles, junior, 5-11, 170, wide receiver/safety
Miska Young, junior, 6-3, 245, guard/defensive end
Braylon Button, junior, 6-4, 210, tackle/defensive end
Carson Neely, sophomore, 6-1, 265, center/defensive tackle
Juuso Young, sophomore, 6-2, 225, guard/defensive tackle
ALSO LETTERING were:
Gavin Burgess, senior, 6-1, 190, tackle/linebacker
Corbin Hamilton, senior, 6-2, 210, tackle/defensive line
Kaden Price, senior, 5-8, 185, fullback/linebacker
Austin Freer, junior, 6-0, 290, defensive line
Tayton Roys, sophomore, 6-1, 205, line both ways
Kelvin Burgess, sophomore, 5-11, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks:
Evens, Nick Wilfong (fr., 5-6, 130)
Running Backs:
Archer, Moses, Price, Charles Craft (sr., 5-11, 190), Aiden Smith (jr., 5-7, 150)
Ends/Receivers:
Stiles, Burgess, Alex Smith (so., 6-2, 190), Julian Kaple (fr., 5-1, 120), Kaleb Smoker (so., 6-1, 155), Brayden Pearsall (jr., 5-9, 150), Tristan Kiser (fr., 5-6, 150), Levi Howard (so., 5-7, 165), Aiden Bliss (fr., 6-0, 185), Jake Causer (so., 6-1, 155), Jarrod Funk (fr., 6-5, 185), Bren Carlson (jr., 5-7, 150), Colton Crowe (jr., 6-1, 175), Daniel Rivera (so., 6-2, 160)
Offensive Line:
G. Burgess, Hamilton, Roys, Neely, M. Young, J. Young, Button, Ethan Tarbox (fr., 6-1, 190), Kole Kisko (jr., 6-3, 210), Levi Wilfong (jr., 5-11, 225), Brayden Babcock (fr., 5-10, 200), Josh Veilleux (so., 6-0, 200) Defense
Defensive line:
Freer, Button, Hamilton, M. Young, J. Young, L. Wilfong, Neely, Roys, Kisko, Smith, Tarbox, Babcock, Veilleux
Linebackers:
Moses, Price, G. Burgess, Craft, Payton Yeager, Kiser, Causey, Crowe
Defensive Backs:
Archer, Stiles, Evens, K. Burgess, Pearsall, Funk, Smith, Carlson, Rivera, Howard, L. Wilfong, Kaple, Smoker
Kickers:
Funk, Button, Howard THE SCHEDULE: August 26 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m. September 2 — Central Clarion, 7 p.m. 9 — at Smethport, 7 p.m. 16 — Cameron County, 7 p.m. 24 — Brockway, 1:30 p.m. 30 — at Kane, 7 p.m. October 7 — at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m. 14 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m. 21 — at Keystone, 7 p.m. 28 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
