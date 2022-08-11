PORT ALLEGANY

Fourteen letterwinners return for coach Justin Bienkowski at Port Allegany. Pictured are, front row (from left): Juuso Young, Carson Neely, Tayton Roys and Kelvin Burgess. Middle row: Miska Young, Braylon Button, Austin Freer and Peyton Stiles. Back row: Blaine Moses, Drew Evens, Noah Archer, Corbin Hamilton, Gavin Burgess and Kaden Price.

 Era photo by Jeff Uveino

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — The Port Allegany football team nearly became the darling of the 2021 District 9 postseason.

After a 5-4 regular year, a youthful Gator group upset Keystone in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Port then had eventual PIAA runner-up Redbank Valley on the ropes in the semifinals, building a 14-0 lead that nearly stretched to three scores.

