ST. BONAVENTURE — He was the unknown figure who helped land some of this program’s most appealing spring recruits.
Dana Valentine, before he was publicly announced as the new assistant men’s basketball coach at St. Bonaventure, reportedly facilitated the additions of 6-foot-8 prep prospect Duane Thompson and 6-foot-4 Bryant transfer Charles Pride. He’d been connected to those two from — where else? — Putnam Science Academy, where both had played post-grad seasons and Valentine had served as an aide for the last five years.
He was also involved in luring Cincinnati transfer Mika Adams-Woods, as both he and Pride are Syracuse natives and childhood friends.
In early May, Valentine was working diligently behind the scenes to increase the talent level on Bona’s roster. By mid-May, he’d been named the official successor to departed assistant Steve Curran. And by the end of the month, there was finally a face to go with the name.
Valentine recently sat down for a 10-minute Zoom interview with the increasingly visible “A-10 Vault” podcast to discuss his path to, and first weeks at, Bona. As an assistant at one of the most high-profile prep programs in the Northeast, as someone who’s helped place a number of kids to high-level Division I programs in recent years, Valentine had been zeroing in a job in the college ranks.
He now has that chance with the Bonnies.
“Just hearing that is a dream come true,” he said to A-10 Vault’s Nathan Mook. “The goal was to move on to the Division I level as an assistant coach and get my foot in the door. You can’t plan on what level that’s going to be, you just gotta be ready to jump when the opportunity calls.
“I’m happy to be landing in a great spot with the Bonnies and a great staff; a program with a ton of success and tradition.”
EVEN BEFORE his arrival, Valentine’s relationship with Bona was apparent.
He’d long had ties to head coach Mark Schmidt, who’s continued to add Putnam players over the years. He’d worked for the previous few seasons alongside Schmidt’s son, Nick, himself a Putnam aide.
Ask Valentine anything about recent Bona history and he’ll almost certainly have the answer. He knows Schmidt has been at Bona for the last 17 years, that he first got the program back to the NCAA Tournament in 2012, that Andrew Nicholson played a key role (and was the No. 19 pick in the 2012 draft) and that the Bonnies’ have largely been able to sustain that success over the last decade-plus.
He seems like a “Bona guy.”
And he understands the air of which he’s now a part.
“(Schmidt’s) just done a great job of continuing to build the brand and get it back to what it was (with) the history of Bob Lanier and guys like that,” Valentine said. “Being a part of St. Bonaventure is something that, when you get to the Reilly Center, step into the arena, you walk around and see all the cool stuff and the tradition that’s there, it’s just an awesome feeling stepping into something like that.
“I’m just fortunate to step in and learn and try to contribute to a program that has already had a ton of success.”
OFFSEASON additions aside, Bona was already going to have a mostly veteran roster for next season. Addressing that group, Valentine noted that “Daryl Banks III has played in the NCAA Tournament,” and “Chad Venning had an unbelievable year last year and we expect another big step.” He added, “you got guys like Barry Evans that should take a step forward (this year).”
“So you’re bringing back a majority of your scoring and minutes at key positions.”
In less than a month, however, the Roxbury, Mass., native has put his own fingerprints on the program, helping to add “firepower” in Pride and Adams-Woods, potential Day 1 starters who could form an all-fifth-year backcourt with Banks III, and another intriguing Putnam youngster in Thompson.
And that has Bona, and its fans cautiously optimistic about its prospects in 2023-24.
“I’m not putting anything out there that people haven’t seen,” said Valentine, who played football at Worcester State University. “It looks great on paper, and I’m super excited about the roster that we’ve been able to put together, but you don’t win games on paper. Our guys understand that you gotta put in the work and our staff has to put in that work from now until the season and continue to prove ourselves, because we haven’t done anything yet.”
VALENTINE HAS been to a handful of Bona road games. He’s watched the Bonnies on TV with the younger Nick Schmidt, whom he described as “super into it. He’s Bonnies through and through.” But he’s never been to a game at the RC.
Within his first couple of days on Bona’s home floor he said he could “feel the energy. It’s a unique place.” Now he’s ready to truly be part of this something-special he’s always heard about.
“I was like, ‘Wow, you can really feel the passion around the program,’” he said. “Everywhere you go, there’s a ton of support, these dudes are treated like rockstars. … Our guys embrace it, the community embraces our program.
“Mark being here for 18 years, he walks around like another regular guy. It’s not a big-time, far-fetched thing to see Coach walking through two or getting breakfast with his family. He’s a super personable guy, so the community takes great pride in the program and our guys take great pride in representing St. Bonaventure across their chest every night.”
