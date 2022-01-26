BRADFORD, Pa. – Ryan Boyer, a 2020 Pitt-Bradford alum, has become the third former Panther to sign a professional contract with a Major League Baseball team.
Boyer, who last played for the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Professional Baseball, agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Boyer posted a 6-3 record with a 2.72 ERA with the Milkmen last summer.
“It certainly has not been the easiest path,” Boyer said, “but I worked hard and enjoyed the hard work needed which I believe helped me get to this point.”
Boyer was a five-year member of the UPB baseball squad, boasting a career record of 17-14 with a 4.27 ERA. He struck out 251 batters in 230 innings pitched. At Pitt-Bradford, Boyer played under head coach Zach Foster, who was the first Panther player to sign a professional deal with a major league club, spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
“He’s the best to come out of Pitt-Bradford in my opinion,” Foster said of Boyer. “He’s battled through so much adversity whether it was an injury, the pandemic or the shortening of the draft. Watching him work through this, develop and take control of his career has been incredible.”
Boyer’s collegiate career got off to a strong start, but his final two seasons were unfortunately cut short. After a dominating start in the 2019 season-opener, he was injured and missed the remainder of the season. His 2020 campaign again was dominant early, as he received conference and national honors over his first few outings, but came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He's a tireless worker, a man of deep character and a true winner," Foster added. "I can only hope that I had a sliver of the impact on him as he has had on myself as a coach, our baseball program and our university.”
Boyer was able to parlay his successful UPB career to a higher level, elevating to Division I Canisius as a graduate transfer for his final year of collegiate eligibility. He went 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA in nine appearances for the Golden Griffins.
Boyer joined Milwaukee after the completion of his final collegiate season. With the Milkmen, Boyer began as a tandem starter with another pitcher who was working back from an injury. He eventually transitioned into the starting rotation before moving into the bullpen, where he saw great success as a late-inning reliever.
At the back end of the bullpen, Boyer made 24 appearances, allowing just five runs over that span. This included a stretch of 15 straight appearances with no runs allowed. He struck out 66 batters in 47 1/3 innings pitched while issuing only 14 walks.
During his stint for the Milkmen, major league clubs began to take notice, checking in with him throughout the season. After the campaign ended, Boyer was contacted by a scout from the Blue Jays requesting video footage. Afterward, they reached out to offer the minor league deal.
“I want to thank my family and all of my coaches, including Coach Foster and Coach (Bret) Butler,” Boyer said. “Without their advice, support and coaching, I would not be the person or player that I am today.”
Despite a labor dispute at the major league level, minor league camps are still slated to begin at the end of February. Boyer will join the Toronto organization in Dunedin, Florida, and will learn his destination after the completion of spring training.