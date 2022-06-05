WAYLAND — For the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team, as the prospect of a fellow Big 30 opponent loomed, it was a roller-coaster kind of week.
After winning the Section 5 Class C3 title on Tuesday and facing the prospect of having to play not just one, but two more games to get to the Far West Regional, B-R actually caught a break when, based on an Oakfield-Alabama upset of Batavia-Notre Dame and remaining power points, it secured the bye (out of the three Class C champions) to the state qualifier.
But then came perhaps the unwanted news that the playdown between O-A and Letchworth was moved from Wednesday to Thursday due to weather, pushing the state qualifier to Friday, which meant that the winner would have to win the section on Friday and then head to MCC for the Far West Regional exactly 24 hours later.
It was a hectic few days that involved a handful of ups and downs. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, their season ended on one of those downs.
Bodie Hyde was stellar on both the mound and at the plate and C-2 titleist Oakfield-Alabama used a big third inning to dispatch B-R, 6-2, in the Section 5 Class C final at Wayland-Cohocton. That propelled the Hornets into today’s Far West Regional against Portville, which has been idle since winning the Section 6 Class C title over Gowanda last Saturday, and ended the appetizing potential for an all-Big 30 regional.
That game is set for 5 o’clock at Monroee Community College with a trip to the New York State Final Four on the line.
“It was difficult planning-wise, preparing, with pitching restrictions,” B-R coach Dustin Allen acknowledged of the last few days. “We knew what to expect … we knew at the start of the season (that there were going to be three ‘C’ levels) and what we were going to have to do to advance. It just didn’t go our way this year.
“Hats off to (Oakfield-Alabama). They’ll have their hands full with Portville, but I’m sure they’ll battle. They didn’t have any quit, and neither did our guys. We’re proud of the way we played and the season we had. To win a fourth sectional title row is nothing to hang our heads about.”
Hyde struck out nine, issued just one walk and scattered five hits while putting up zeros in all but one inning of a complete-game effort. He also went 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Hornets’ offense. O-A (18-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, but after a scoreless second, B-R plated two runs in the third to take the advantage.
But that advantage was short-lived as O-E responded with five runs in the bottom half and kept B-R at bay from there.
“We knew they were a very strong opponent,” Allen said. “We got behind early, but we were able to bounce back in third. We just had a rough bottom of the third. But even in getting down, we still didn’t give up. It just didn’t go our way. They made the plays, their pitcher threw strikes and we came up short.”
Gaige Armbrewster was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Colton Yasses finished 2-for-4 for the Hornets. Evan Pinney went 2-for-3, Landon Danaher had a hit and drove in a run and Reiss Gaines added a hit for the Wolverines.
B-R ended another glittering spring at 22-2.
Of Hyde, Allen said, “We knew he’s a decent pitcher. He stepped up today; he stepped up big time and we just didn’t get the hits we needed like we have the whole rest of the year. We didn’t make the plays in the field that we usually make. Oakfield-Alabama played a great game and we have nothing to hang our heads about.
“We’re proud of the season that we had; we’re not happy with how it ended. We lose seven seniors who have put a lot of time and energy into the program over the years. It’s a great group of kids. But we’ve got a good group coming back. We’ll regroup, bounce back and see what we can do next season.”